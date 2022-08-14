In 2011, Twilight and Amanda Seyfried’s supernatural movie little Red Riding Hood they were being compared to each other. But Seyfried insisted the two movies couldn’t have been more different.

‘Twilight’ Director Catherine Hardwicke Cast Amanda Seyfried in ‘Little Red Riding Hood’

little Red Riding Hood was a 2011 film based on the classic children’s fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood. The film is a supernatural murder mystery that followed Seyfried and a monster hunter trying to capture a murderous werewolf.

It was a role that required very little audition on Seyfried’s part, as Catherine Hardwicke already wanted her for the role. the Twilight filmmaker showed Seyfried his plans and concepts for the film. Seyfried was subsequently on board the project.

“I was completely drawn to it. She knew she had to do it; he is an iconic character that lives in our psyche, no matter where you are from. little Red Riding Hood, and all these other fairy tales are part of us,” Seyfried once said in an interview with HeyuGuys. “However, to transform it, there are a million ways you could have done little Red Riding Hood, this is just one. He’s special in his own way, and I’m proud of it. It was really fun.”

Seyfried was equally impressed with Hardwick’s energy during the shoot.

“She’s a girl, she doesn’t lose energy. She never drinks caffeine, she doesn’t eat sugar, it’s just a natural energy that she has. she’s very special. It’s hard to make a movie, I don’t know how she does it, but she knew what she wanted and she’s very confident in that,” she said.

How Amanda Seyfried reacted when ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ was compared to ‘Twilight’

Amanda Seyfried knew that there were several comparisons between her film and Twilight. Aside from the two films sharing the same director, both featured supernatural elements and love triangles. But Bad Girls star noted that the two films had very few similarities when you looked beyond the surface.

“I think it’s hard not to compare Rlittle Red Riding Hood why catherine [Hardwicke] led the first Twilight. But little Red Riding Hood it’s a very different movie,” Seyfried once explained in Interview Magazine. “I mean, yes, there is a love triangle, and people can easily compare the relationship between Kristen Stewart and those two guys in Twilight to the characters of Valerie, Henry and Peter in this film, but we have so many elements that make it completely different. No one knows who the wolf is in our film.”

Amanda Seyfried Knew ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Would Be Stunning Because ‘Twilight’ Was Stunning

Hardwicke was one of the main reasons Seyfried signed on to the project. Seyfried had already seen the director’s work with Twilight. the the Miserables the actor wasn’t sure how little red riding hood it would turn out narratively after watching the vampire movies. But he had an idea of ​​what the movie would look like, and it was something Seyfried was excited to see.

“I knew it was going to be visually stunning, because Twilight it was awesome,” Seyfried once told Pop Sugar.

