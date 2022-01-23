How Amazon delivery with one-time passwords works

39

























Now, come on Amazon you buy a bit of everything, taking advantage of extremely advantageous prices and fast and free shipping for subscribers to the service Prime. However, until now, there was no way to enjoy safe delivery, especially for orders for items that have a very high cost.









Finally, to prevent someone from appropriating our packages, you can use the one-time password, a code to be communicated to the courier upon delivery. This way we can be sure that our goods are delivered only to us or someone we trust. The measure was recently introduced in Italy and Amazon itself explains how to use it on its official website. The marketplace has not yet explained on what types of products it will be applied, nor specified the relative price threshold. In any case, the user will not activate or deactivate it as you wish.

How to use the one-time password

After completing an Amazon e where necessary, each customer will receive the one-time password by email, at the address associated with the account. It will be broadcast at the time of shipment or, alternatively, it can be found by clicking on “Track my package“Present next to each order placed in the section”my orders“.

It is a six-digit code to be provided to the courier on the day of delivery, so that he can be sure that you are really the recipients of that order. This prevents malicious people from stealing our packages and, likewise, allows Amazon to know exactly that they have delivered the goods to the right person.

What to do if you cannot receive the Amazon package

For some time now, Amazon has been making Hub Locker, i.e. the places through which you can collect your parcels at any time. From the moment in which you receive the notification of successful delivery, you can go to the predetermined collection point, provide a code, your own document and carry out the collection.

Alternatively, you can provide the one-time password to a trusted person who can receive the package on our behalf. However, it is not recommended to share it with unfamiliar people. In fact, if you are not at home, the Amazon courier will try to deliver the next day.

If, on the other hand, we want to ship an article to another person, we can provide the one-time password to the real recipient.