How Amber Heard is going to pay Johnny Depp the millions he owes

marriage between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp It ended in the worst way. After strong accusations by the actress against her ex-husband, the artists faced each other in a controversial and extensive trial for defamation that had the whole world on edge.

Finally, after long weeks of testimonies and truths that came to light, the jury that attended each session in Fairfax County, Virginia, determined that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he was right. The actor emerged victorious, given the disadvantageous situation in which his ex-wife was left.

Amber and Johnny at the trial.

The court ruled that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp and for that reason he had to compensate him with a sum of 10.3 million dollars. Days later, the blonde revealed that she did not have that amount of money and even thought about appealing the sentence.

After this situation, it was known that the figure of Aquaman She is thinking of all her alternatives to pay her ex-husband and that led her to determine one that many other women would not think of. The actress understands that her career in Hollywood, after what happened, is over, so she thought of giving her career another path.

It seems that the Zen Models agency, which represents adult film figures, would have contacted her and assured her that they could pay her the nine million dollars that are missing so that she can pay off the debt to Johnny Depp. The other million he has after having sold his house for 1.05 million.

Related news

According to the Australian outlet Pop Topic, the aforementioned producer sent him a letter stating: “We have been in contact with a group of adult film producers who are interested in offering Mrs. heard a contract to perform in an adult entertainment video production.”

Amber Heard.

In addition, in those words he assures: “We decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of her problems.” With that she makes it clear that they could pay her the sum she needs to be able to pay all her debts and leave that chapter of her life behind her.

The answer is still unknown. Amber Heard about. But her legal team assured her that she does not have the money that the justice is ordering her to pay and that if she continued like this she would declare bankruptcy. Something that from the side of Johnny Depp disbelieve and are prepared to appeal if he does.