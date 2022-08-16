Entertainment

How Amber Heard is going to pay Johnny Depp the millions he owes

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

marriage between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp It ended in the worst way. After strong accusations by the actress against her ex-husband, the artists faced each other in a controversial and extensive trial for defamation that had the whole world on edge.

Finally, after long weeks of testimonies and truths that came to light, the jury that attended each session in Fairfax County, Virginia, determined that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean he was right. The actor emerged victorious, given the disadvantageous situation in which his ex-wife was left.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Karol G excited with celebrities like Selena Gómez and the members of BTS enjoying their song ‘Provenza’

4 mins ago

The beautiful relationship between Antonio Banderas and his stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson

10 mins ago

The similarities and differences between Ana de Armas and Marilyn Monroe

16 mins ago

Kim Kardashian files TRADEMARKS for her middle children, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button