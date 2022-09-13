how amber heard will pay off her debt

Amber Heard, who seems to be in a complicated financial situation for defamation against her ex-partner Johnny Deppnow has a debt to pay of $8.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The actress had to sell her luxury home located in Yucca Valley in California, United States, however, the value of this would not be enough to complete said debt. A close source of Amber informed a Pakistani media about the alleged request for money in her close circle, among the actresses who refused to help her are Kristen Steward, actress of ‘The Twilight Saga’, and Margot Robbie, protagonist of ‘The Squad. Suicida’ who played the role of Harley Quinn, among others.

The source claimed: “Amber has approached several of her fellow partygoers hoping they will help her with a place to stay but has been snubbed and in many cases completely ‘ghosted’.

Whether or not the rudeness that they supposedly would have done to Amber is true, it is certain that she has a very robust work proposal that could get her out of trouble, Well, a few days ago Zen Models, a company dedicated to adult entertainment, He offered him to take part in a movie where he would be paid a considerable figure of 8 million dollars, in addition to taking care of his monthly donation with the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, which has pending for 1 million dollars.

One of the fragments of the proposal made by Zen Models Management says: “we have decided to offer Amber Heard a possible solution to some of her problems. This video would be created to empower Amber. There are several award-winning female directors who would create a script to portray Amber and empower the light of her femininity”.

