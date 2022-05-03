Entertainment

How and when to watch Jessica Biel’s new True Crime, ‘Candy,’ on Hulu



If you’re looking for the next binge-worthy true crime drama, Jessica Biel’s new series on Hulu hits the mark with Candy. It’s darker than Elizabeth Holmes’ Silicon Valley story in abandonment but not as depressing as The Plainville Girl. The Biel executive produces and plays Candy Montgomery, a 29-year-old housewife, along with yellow jackets’ Melanie Lynskey in this haunting true story of love and death in 1980s Texas. Find out how and when to watch CandyThe five-episode series of, with the supporting cast of Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

Is ‘Candy’ based on a true story?

Although only Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore know the truth of what happened on Friday, May 13, 1980, the creators told the story as accurately as possible. CandyExecutive producers include Robin Veith, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Michael Uppendahl. The journalists, Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, who wrote a book about Candy and Betty, Tests of love: a true story of passion and death in the suburbsthey also serve as consulting producers.

