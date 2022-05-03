How and when to watch Jessica Biel’s new True Crime, ‘Candy,’ on Hulu

If you’re looking for the next binge-worthy true crime drama, Jessica Biel’s new series on Hulu hits the mark with Candy. It’s darker than Elizabeth Holmes’ Silicon Valley story in abandonment but not as depressing as The Plainville Girl. The Biel executive produces and plays Candy Montgomery, a 29-year-old housewife, along with yellow jackets’ Melanie Lynskey in this haunting true story of love and death in 1980s Texas. Find out how and when to watch CandyThe five-episode series of, with the supporting cast of Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

‘Candy’: Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery | Hulu

Is ‘Candy’ based on a true story?

Although only Candy Montgomery and Betty Gore know the truth of what happened on Friday, May 13, 1980, the creators told the story as accurately as possible. CandyExecutive producers include Robin Veith, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple and Michael Uppendahl. The journalists, Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, who wrote a book about Candy and Betty, Tests of love: a true story of passion and death in the suburbsthey also serve as consulting producers.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/LTbM06Ds42s?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“We try to be very precise,” creator and EP Antosca explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on April 21. “[The producers] I tried to always go to what we had at the time, from the news articles at the time, from Jim’s reports and what he told us directly. We certainly try to be faithful to what it seems to feel like to live it. We try to capture the experience.”

The writers’ room also used court transcripts from the trial and hypnosis notes from Candy’s doctor. Creator Robin Veith also spoke directly to Candy’s real-life attorney at the time, Robert Udashen (played by Jesse Gallegos). Creators and producers feel they count Candy’It’s history as accurately as possible through massive research.

When is Jessica Biel’s new true crime ‘Candy’ coming out?

Candy premieres Monday, May 9, with the first episode only releasing at 9 pm PT/Midnight ET. The remaining four episodes drop every day after the premiere, with the finale dropping on Friday, May 13.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/_z4x1PDv51E?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

How to watch Jessica Biel’s new show ‘Candy’

Jessica Biel’s new series, Candy, is available exclusively for streaming on Hulu. Since it’s a Hulu original, it won’t be available on Netflix. The basic ad-supported plan on Hulu costs $7 per month, while the ad-free option costs $13. A free 30-day subscription is also available for new subscribers. With a Hulu subscription, users also get access to tons of great content and true crime, including abandonment, sillyY fire fraud.

What time do new episodes of ‘Candy’ come out on Hulu?

Many viewers want to know when new episodes of Candy release streaming service. A new episode of Candy is available for streaming on Hulu at 9 p.m. PT daily beginning May 9, 2022. The series concludes after just five episodes, with the Candy The finale will be released on Friday, May 13, the exact date the shocking fight occurred 42 years ago.

RELATED: How many children do Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have and how long have they been married?