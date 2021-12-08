how and when we leave

We can start with the anti-Covid vaccination of children aged 5-11 years. This is established by a circular from the Ministry of Health, signed by the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry, Giovanni Rezza. “On 1/12/2021 the technical-scientific commission of Aifa, accepting the opinion expressed by the European Medicines Agency (Ema), approved the extension of indication of use of the Comirnaty vaccine (BioNTech / Pfizer), in the specific formulation from 10 mcg / dose, for the age group 5-11 years – reads the document -. Therefore, it is possible to proceed with the inclusion of this age group in the SarS-CoV-2 / Covid-19 vaccination program“.

The “Comirnaty 10 mcg / dose vaccine is administered, after dilution, intramuscularly (preferably in the deltoid region of the arm) as a course of 2 doses (0.2 mL each) 3 weeks (21 days) each. on the other “, reads the circular. “Among the main characteristics of this formulation – the document details – it is shown that each vial, whose closure is in orange plastic, contains 10 doses of 0.2 mL, after dilution with 1.3 mL of solution for injection sodium chloride 9 mg / mL (0.9%). Thawed and unopened vials can be stored at 2 ° C to 8 ° C for up to 10 weeks, during the 6 month shelf life ; after dilution, they can be stored at a temperature between 2 ° C and 30 ° C, and can be used within 12 hours “.

“In children undergoing solid organ transplantation, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or with markedly impaired immune response for causes related to the pathology or pharmacological treatments an additional dose can be given at least 28 days after the second dose“.

THE DATE OF DECEMBER 16

To evaluate whether to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 against Covid-19, the Italians they should “trust” pediatricians, doctors of “very high quality” who have dedicated “their life” to the care of the little ones. To underline this, on the sidelines of the EU Council in Brussels, is the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

“The vaccination of children “between 5 and 11 years,” as has already been announced by Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo – says the minister – will start on December 16. My opinion is that people need to trust pediatricians of free choice. We are fortunate to be a large country, with top quality pediatricians. They are people who have dedicated their lives to our children, to our little ones. They dedicated all their experience and studies to this. On such a delicate issue – he underlines – we must trust those who have dedicated a life to this matter “.

“We cannot rely – he continues – on a social network or a talk show, on a joke on TV. Let us entrust ourselves to people who, by competence, history and experience, have all the elements to be able to evaluate. My personal position, as a minister but also as a father, you will be trusting our pediatricians. We are fortunate to have some of the best pediatricians and doctors globally: let’s trust them “, he concludes.