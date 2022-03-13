How and when will the end of the pandemic be declared? This we know – The Financial

Two years have passed since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. Since then, people all over the world have wondered the same thing: When will it end? Will we be able to relax sanitary measures and stop wearing face masks?

Historical analysis shows that “the end” of a disease is rarely experienced in unison by all those affected.

For some, the threat is over quickly; however, for others, the threat of infection, as well as long-term impacts on health, the economy, and society make official announcements of the end premature. This may include, for example, immunocompromised people, who are still vulnerable to COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Determining when a disease outbreak ends is difficult for health agencies. The Ebola outbreak that began in 2018 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was declared over by the WHO in 2020, but it flared up again. This revival was again declared over in December 2021.

What has the WHO said about the end of the pandemic?

Specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO) have already begun to discuss how and when to end the global crisis created by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, two years after the emergence of COVID-19.

Although the WHO recognized that not yet considering declaring the end of the pandemic — due to the increase in deaths related to the disease in Hong Kong and the rebound in cases in China — he assured that the discussions are focused on the conditions that will eventually signal that the public health emergency is over.

“The Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulations on COVID-19 analyzes the criteria necessary to declare the public health emergency of international interest as finished,” the WHO explained in an email. “As of now, we are not there yet.”

The analysis of the conditions that will determine the end of the pandemic occurs while many nations around the world have relaxed sanitary measures, despite the fact that Asian countries still report record levels of transmission.

In that context, researchers have warned that even if COVID-19 cases fall to lower levels, the disease is likely to cause thousands of deaths a year, unlike other endemic diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis. To make matters worse, the potential for dangerous new variants to appear is unpredictable.

What’s more, the WHO discussions could have implications for pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Merck. who agreed to allow generic competition for their treatments until the end of the pandemic.

With information from Bloomberg and The Conversation.