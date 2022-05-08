How and where to SEE LIVE the broadcast via TV of the playoff duel to the Clausura 2022 Liga MX Quarterfinals

Chivas de Guadalajara and Pumas de la UNAM collide this Sunday for the reclassification of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. Find out how and where to watch the game live from Akron Stadium.

Chivas de Guadalajara faces a key game this Sundaywith the perfect internship of Ricardo Cadena and challenges the UNAM Pumas at the Akron de la Perla Tapatia Stadium, a match corresponding to the playoff for the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Clausura Tournament Liguilla “scream mexicofrom Liga MX. Flock Passion presents you how and where to see this exciting meeting live.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, which worked all week in Verde Valle, defined its list of summoned for this duel against the university students in the Gigante de Zapopanwhere the faces were already seen on Day 16 of the calendar. El Rebaño faces this key meeting in its aspirations to fight for the titleafter the emotional lift that occurred with the arrival of Cadena to the rojiblanco bench.

The renewed Sacred Flock, led by interim Ricardo Cadena, has just prevailed in its visit to Necaxa Aguascalientes, so now it needs a win at home over the felines to continue its path in the Clausura 2022 Liguilla and in which it has predestined one of its main Classics: Nacional or Tapatío. Pumas UNAM, for its part, has just won 2-0 over Pachuca on the last date, but on Wednesday they lost 3-0 in Seattle against the Sounders in the second leg of the 2022 Concachampions Final and now they will relive the duel they had just weeks ago, during Matchday 16 and that Chivas crowned the felines 3-1.

Guadalajara chains four victories in this semester (Chivas)

Probable alignment of Chivas vs Pumas UNAM

This is how Chivas would form to face Pumas this Sunday

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: When and what time do they play for Liga MX?

The Club Deportivo Guadalajara receives this weekend the UNAM Pumas at the Akron Stadium, on Sunday May 8, 2022. A match corresponding to the reclassification or playoff to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX. The commitment is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.central Mexico time.

Timetables by countries:

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Where and how to watch the match LIVE?

This commitment of Guadalajara against Pumas de la UNAM in the Gigante de Zapopan that will correspond to the reclassification or playoff to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla of the Closing Tournament 2022 “scream mexico” will be broadcast entirely live by the signal of TV Azteca, TUDN and Chivas TV for the entire Mexican territory. However, you can also follow him on the Minute by Minute with all the details through Flock Passion.

Azteca Deportes will broadcast this commitment live (TV Azteca)

Transmission minute by minute: Chivas vs Pumas UNAM

