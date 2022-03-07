How and why to use bodyweight to gain muscle mass without machines | Health | Magazine

Bodyweight training, which uses only your body weight as resistance, can be an effective type of muscle strengthening and a good addition to your fitness program, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bodyweight training can be just as effective as training with free weights or weight machines.

The US Department of Health and Human Services recommends getting at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity per week.

You can also do a combination of moderate and vigorous activity. Try to include muscle-strengthening exercises for all major muscle groups in your exercise routine at least twice a week.

You can perform different types of bodyweight exercises to work all major muscle groups.

Five effective exercises to gain muscle mass without using machines

Bodyweight exercises to gain muscle mass

To use your body weight for muscle-strengthening exercises, try exercises like the following:

squats

lunges

ABS

push-ups

plates

step exercises

Harvard Health Publishing published that with bodyweight exercise, there is nothing to buy but a pair of shoes. You may want some props like a chair, bench, or counter to modify some moves, but these are all items you have on hand.

How to gain muscle by training at home

For example, you can start by doing a wall pushup if you struggle with the classic pushup. Photo: Official Instafit (Youtube)

Why use body weight?

The intimidation factor is low

You can do these exercises alone. You don’t have to walk into a gym filled with muscular athletes and complicated-looking weight machines that require adjustments.

It is effective

Research published in the journal Physiology and Behavior found that, as a form of resistance training, bodyweight exercise helps build muscle “regardless of an external load.” You don’t necessarily have to do much.

Provides “functional” exercise

Most bodyweight exercises work multiple muscles at once rather than training an isolated muscle or group of muscles, as many exercise machines and dumbbell exercises do.

Can be adjusted to your fitness level

When you use your body as weight you can’t drop 10 or 20 pounds like you can with machines or dumbbells. But there are ways to modify movements to decrease or increase resistance.

You can adjust your body position, for example push-ups against a wall instead of the floor, change the number of times you repeat an exercise, or change your pace.

It is good for health

Literally thousands of studies have shown that the more you move, the lower your risk of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, multiple cancers, joint pain, and Alzheimer’s disease. Exercise can also improve your mood, lower your stress level, and improve your sleep. (I)