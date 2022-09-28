How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating Amid Speculation

Image credit: Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/David Fisher/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is well “aware” of rumors that her ex-husband Brad Pitt started a new relationship with the model Emily Ratajkowski. A source close to the 47-year-old actress said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she usually ignores the news about who Brad, 58, might be seeing, but she’s just worried about the impact a relationship could have on the couple’s children.

The source said that while Angelina has heard the rumors linking Emily, 31, to Brad, she is generally not concerned about her ex’s romantic life. “Angelina is aware of the rumors linking Brad and Emily, of course the news caught her attention, but it’s not a big concern for her because the only thing that matters to her when it comes to Brad’s love life is how it will affect her. your children. ” they said. “Angelina has a policy of ignoring press stories about Brad and who he may or may not be dating.”

The source also said the only time his concern would change would be if Brad and any partners were getting serious enough to get involved with the family. “The day he comes up to her and says he plans to introduce someone to his kids, she’ll pay attention, but until then he’s not interested in her,” the source explained.

Rumors about Brad and Emily began to unravel after it was reported that the two “dated a couple of times,” as a source put it. Page Six. While this source told the channel “Stay tuned,” they also explained that the two are not dating. “People have been speculating about this for some time. Brad is not dating anyone,” they said.

Brad has been single since he and Angelina divorced in 2019. The ex-couple has been embroiled in a long legal battle, most recently focused on joint ownership of a winery, to which the actress sold her stakes after their divorce. Meanwhile, Emily has just come out of a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she officially filed for divorce in early September.