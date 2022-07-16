How Angelina Jolie took Brad Pitt’s visit in Rome

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They come from starring in a real scandal. The actor sued her ex-wife after she decided to sell her part of a vineyard they had in common in France to a controversial Russian tycoon without the consent of the movie heartthrob.

Hollywood stars bought the Miraval vineyard in 2008 for the whopping sum of €45 million. The place also has a sentimental value for both of them and their history, since inside there is a luxurious mansion where they got married in 2014 and spent several summers with their family.

Angelina Jolie with Shiloh at a concert in Rome.

For all this, the American press assured that Shiloh, the biological daughter of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie He would have been furious with his mother for his bad actions and defended his father, unlike what happens with his five brothers, who have little contact with the gallant of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Now, it seems that all that was a bit off or forgotten and the actress moved to Italy to record her new movie. Angelina will again venture as a director in Without Blood, a film adaptation of the international bestseller “Without blood”, by novelist Alessandro Baricco.

It is for this reason that she is installed in Rome, the city where her story takes place, and she recently received a visit from her children, with whom they were seen walking around the Italian capital and enjoying a delicious ice cream. In addition, some images of her with Shiloh at a concert show that the rough edges between them are smoothed out.

Now it was known that Brad Pitt also traveled to the same destination and the press wanted to know what Jolie thought of that visit. Hollywood Life spoke with a source close to the actress to understand if it was something planned for her to be with her children.

Brad Pitt arriving in Rome.

Angelina has a tight shooting schedule so she’s relieved that Brad could come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday. It means a lot to her that he went on that trip,” the source confirmed.

On July 12, the twins and minor children of the former marriage celebrated their 14th birthday, which would have led the movie heartthrob to undertake a trip and reunite with his family.

“She always does everything possible to make sure that the children spend time with their father, especially on special occasions such as birthdays and holidays,” added the consulted source who did not fail to emphasize that the whole situation stressed a little to Angelina Joliebecause he wanted everything to work well for the children.