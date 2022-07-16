Entertainment

How Angelina Jolie took Brad Pitt’s visit in Rome

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They come from starring in a real scandal. The actor sued her ex-wife after she decided to sell her part of a vineyard they had in common in France to a controversial Russian tycoon without the consent of the movie heartthrob.

Hollywood stars bought the Miraval vineyard in 2008 for the whopping sum of €45 million. The place also has a sentimental value for both of them and their history, since inside there is a luxurious mansion where they got married in 2014 and spent several summers with their family.

