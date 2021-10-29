how Angelina Jolie’s daughter has changed

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the now 15-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. From an early age it was evident that she had inherited the beauty of her famous parents. Full lips like her mother, blond hair and light eyes like her father, she attended the presentation of the film Eternals, in California, with the actress and her brothers in full force. Used since childhood to be in the spotlight, growing up she attracted the attention of the media for another reason: she had declared that she did not recognize herself in the female gender and for a long time she preferred to wear men’s clothes and ties.

At an early age, Shiloh Jolie Pitt came out as “gender variant,” people whose gender expression differs from what one would expect based on their biological sex. Angelina and Brad have never made a secret of the thing: immediately, from the first male manifestations of their daughter, they told it quietly to the media, letting her dress, show and behave as she wanted.

Shiloh, how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has changed

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have therefore always supported and supported their daughter, even in the decision to be called John. Much has been said about the alleged gender variance of Shiloh Jolie Pitt who, according to a French news agency, would have started a hormonal treatment at the age of 11 to block the biological development of the female characteristics of her body. This news was later denied by Hollywood stars.

In recent years Shiloh Jolie Pitt has continued to proudly claim her male identity in the spotlight but at the premiere of the movie Eternal she ditched men’s suits and suits and donned a vintage mom dress. As mentioned, the whole family was at the event. Angelina wore a floating brown Balmain dress and eye-catching jewelry such as bracelets, gold rings and an original gold headband.

The children dressed in coordinated, with clothes in neutral tones or in total black. Only Pax was missing, who is now 17 but here is Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, and the 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. But everyone’s attention was focused precisely on Shiloh Jolie Pitt, who has become a beautiful teenager. She amazed everyone by leaving men’s clothes at home for her mother’s beige evening dress just like her sister Zahara, and wearing her hair up in a bun.



