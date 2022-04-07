how anxiety has caused a widespread decline in desire- Corriere.it

Of Elena Theban

Over 35% of Italians reported a change in sexual activity during the months of the lockdown, with 8% increasing it and 27% decreasing it.

There was also a sex pandemic: the Covid epidemic that began in 2019 has in fact led to a widespread decline in desire and the increase in sexual dysfunctions, especially during the lockdown period. This was shown, for Italy, by a study carried out on a representative sample of the Italian population and published in October in the journal

Journal of Epidemiology

, from which it emerged that over 35% of Italians reported a change in sexual activity during the months of national lockdown, with 8% increasing and 27% decreasing such activity. Among people confined under the same roof between March and May 2020, in particular, one in five couples reported a decline in sexual activity compared to pre-lockdown habits. The reduction was greatest for men, especially the younger ones, for the more educated, and for those living in more precarious housing conditions. If the interruption of travel and the obligation of social distancing have limited above all the sexual life of singles, the fear of contagion, the generalized feelings of anxiety and sadness, the presence of children at home are among the probable factors at the basis of this important decrease in cohabiting partners comments Andrea Ameriopsychiatrist researcher at the University of Genoa and first author of the study.

Sexual pleasure decreased The Italian case is not isolated. In November, a study published in the

Journal of Sexual Medicine

found that the pandemic caused a small but significant decrease in sexual activity in the United States as well. Men reported a small increase in masturbation and pornography use the study reads, and both men and women reported a small decrease in sexual pleasure while women reported a small decrease in sexual desire. Obviously, the sexual behaviors with the greatest reduction were casual sex, dating, and the number of partners (which is almost a given, given that social distancing and lockdown limited all interpersonal activities between non-cohabitants). The element most affected by the pandemic was for sexual pleasure, which generally decreased. The American study also shows that the more people showed depressive symptoms and the more they attached importance to social distancing, the more they gave up on sex. The quality of the relationship also affected the lower frequency. Less than half of the individuals who have had casual sexual partners before the onset of the pandemic they completely ceased this behavior after the onset of the pandemic scholars explain.

Increased solitary activity A meta analysis published in

Bmc Public Health

who reviewed 21 studies on sex at the time of the pandemic, finally, found that in most of these studies, participants reported a reduction in the number of sexual intercourse and an increase in the frequency of solo sexual activityespecially masturbation, compared to the period before the Covid 19 pandemic and that the restrictions on people’s activities, the reduction of sports activities, economic problems, increased psychological stress and reduced entertainment have had a dramatic impact on sexual activity and functioning. The majority of the studies analyzed show that the reduction in sexual activity was significant. Among the factors that influenced the decline in sex and desire there are, in addition to the rules of distancing, the fear of contagion (80%), anxiety (75%), depression (70%), stress (65%) ).

What happens during emergencies Those with low incomes during the pandemic also reduced sexual activity. Partly an innate response: as the New Yorker

evolutionary psychologists speculate that we have a behavioral immune system which protects us in times of epidemics by making us less attracted and less motivated to join others. In general, in times of emergency, humans experience a decrease in desire: studies have shown that people have less sex after a natural disaster or during war (and everything suggests that when an epidemic is followed by a war this trend is amplified). Not surprising: people have more sex when they are well and feel safe.