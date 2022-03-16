How Apple Pay works and who will be able to use it in Argentina

Using Apple Pay with an Apple Watch. (photo: Macworld Spain)

As of this March 15, Apple Pay officially began to work in Argentina, with the possibility of being used on iPhone and Apple Watch devices. This innovation allows users to be independent of physical card payments and make transfers with ease. The service arrived in AL PAÍS 8 years after its launch and will not be available to all users of Apple products, but to customers of a small number of local banks.

Apple Pay is Apple’s mobile payment service, a system designed to be used both with the NFC chip of the iPhone and Apple Watch in different stores, and for payments in different apps and websites.

I know they can add bank cards to Apple Pay and pay as if they had them physically, without the need to enter a code, just identifying ourselves with Face ID or Touch ID.

One of the two forms that the system allows to use resorts to facial identification

It is important to specify that Apple Pay is a free service. Apple doesn’t charge a fee to use Apple Pay in stores, on the website, or in apps.

The payment platform can be found in supermarkets, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, cafes, and retail stores, among other places. However, keep in mind that it can only be used in stores that have the POS device with technology contactless to receive payment.

The application will compete with virtual wallets. But unlike the QR code payment system, such as the one used by MercadoPago, Ualá, Modo or other wallets, Apple Pay uses NFC technology, of payment by approximation, a modality used by various credit and debit cards in the country, and the SUBE card.

According to Prisma Means of Payment and Visa, it’s a more secure and private way to pay that “helps people avoid handing over a credit card to a third party, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash, and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.”

The other alternative to authenticate a payment is through the iPhone’s fingerprint reader

“Security and privacy are the main focus of Apple Pay. When users use credit or debit cards with Apple Pay, the card number is not recorded on the device or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique account number is assigned to the device that is encrypted and stored securely on Secure Elementan industry standard certified chip, designed to store payment information securely on the device.

As confirmed to Infobae market sources, Apple Pay will work – at least until now – with debit or credit cards Visa of the following banking entities: Patagonia, BBVA, Brubank, Galicia, ICBC and Macro. It will also be available to cardholders master card from BBVA, Galicia and soon from walawhile other issuers prepare their launch.

For those of you with an iPhone, you just have to open the Wallet app, press “+” and follow the steps to add Visa credit or debit cards.

The functionality is also available for the Apple Watch

Once the user has added their card to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and MAC, they will be able to start using Apple Pay on that device instantly.

– If the user has a iPhone with FaceID, you have to double click on the side button. Authenticate with Face ID or enter the code.

– On the other hand, if you have a iPhone with Touch ID, place your finger on the corresponding sensor.

– Hold the top of the iPhone near the contactless reader until it can be seen okay and a check mark on the screen.

– Must have set a code on the Apple Watch.

– Press twice the side button.

– The default card opens automatically. Now you have to scroll down to select another card.

– Hold the Apple Watch screen close to the contactless reader until a light touch is felt and a beep is heard.

– enter a app or web compatible with Apple Pay.

– To select Apple Pay as a payment system before finalizing the purchase.

– Identify yourself with Touch ID or Face ID.

