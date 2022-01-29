How are Bitcoin prices determined? – Varesenoi.it

The term cryptocurrency it has now become commonplace, and if until some time ago it seemed like science fiction, today we live in the blockchain universe, which through a series of precise algorithms produces systems that can be applied in any field, from financial to real estate.

All this seems possible because computational processes are governed by very precise calculations and their functions are unlimited.

Among these we find virtual currencies, and as mentioned above all stands out Bitcoin.

The value of this coin has literally soared in recent times, thanks also to the media interest in it, but not only.

As we will soon discover, the price of Bitcoin is determined by a number of factors, some of which depend on the very nature of the digital currency.

To make a more or less truthful forecast regarding the prices of cryptocurrencies, it is in fact necessary to evaluate several factors.

In this article we deal more precisely with how the prices of Bitcoin are affected, the first digital currency created and the one that today has a higher value than the others.

The market demand

The value of Bitcoin is first of all influenced by the market supply and demand process and in this sense, it is also the consequence of its price.

What happened to Bitcoin is not new in the currency landscape, but it is the same thing that happens when a coin is bought by taking on more value, or on the contrary when it is sold, by decreasing its value.

Bitcoin, however, varies its price based on demand and not on supply, a feature that in part also resides in their nature, that is to say that they are alone. 21 million to be produced.

And this is another factor linked to cryptocurrency and which determines an increasingly higher cost, due precisely to the limited quantity available.

Governments and the media reality

Government policies and mass media are other factors that determine the price of Bitcoin. Changes in digital currencies can therefore also be determined by the measures taken by governments, albeit indirectly, as well as by the media, which have great persuasive power. A leak, even if false, could in fact cause an increase or a decrease in the value of cryptocurrencies, first of all Bitcoin.

The stability of Bitcoin

Another element that determines the value of a coin is its stability on the market, its trend over time which also determines how strong and safe it is, therefore suitable for investment.

Bitcoin is not a stable cryptocurrency, and since its creation it has undergone several variations, and in recent times it has reached a very high price.

The value of Bitcoin also lies in its limited number, in fact it is not possible to produce more than 21 million and also for this reason it is unlikely that its price will suffer a drastic drop.

Currently, the Bitcoin’s volatility is around 10%, but according to various analyzes the number will tend to decrease.

