“How are Haps, Modolo and Okereke”

Zanetti on Lazio

“Clearly something Lazio loses without Immobile because we are talking about a center forward who scores in a burst, but has an attack that makes up for these absences, Lazio works well as a team, so in principle they are not connected to a single player. So they are not connected to a single player. true particular problems, even if one of the best pieces is missing. We face a tough, difficult game, a team that is very strong and had two more days of recovery. We had to prepare the match in just over half an hour of training . We will have to bring out everything we have because it will be a tough match. “

Zanetti on Ebuehi and Kiyine

“Ebuehi and Kiyine played a great game, it was a choice designed for characteristics, but then in the end he attacked much more than on the right. We are talking about an important player, with ability, beyond the range he proves he can do a lot and good. This pleases me, it means that we have an extra weapon on the left. Haps and Mazzocchi are also doing well. Then there is Molinaro who is his age and therefore his problems. I do not think Schnegg is ready yet and he will make his way, but on the flanks we are at a good point, I am interested in them attacking and defending and in this sense I have good answers. “

Zanetti on Haps, Molinaro and Okereke

“As far as Haps and Okereke are concerned, I think the first has minutes in his legs, the second has less. Molinaro is also recovered so we are in pretty good shape. Modolo is also back, Lezzerini is out with a back problem and there are a couple of borderline situations to decide “.