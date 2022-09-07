Kim Jong Un issues nuclear threat during military anniversary 1:57

(CNN Spanish) — As Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and approaches its seventh month since its inception, amid signs of stagnation, losses in men and material on both sides have continued unabated, and the Russians, affected by international sanctions, seem be looking for alternative sources of weapons and ammunition.

CNN reported that in June a Russian delegation had visited an air base in Iran at least twice to examine the possible purchase of drones for military use, and that in August Russian forces had begun training with these devices.

Now, a US official has told CNN that Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and shells from North Korea, information also reported by The New York Times.

How are relations between Russia and North Korea and why would Moscow go to Pyongyang to supply its Armed Forces?

Like Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, North Korea – like Iran – is a state heavily sanctioned by the international community, and has limited diplomatic relations with much of the world.

North Korea has also grabbed world headlines in recent years for its nuclear tests and numerous ballistic missile tests, which have generated worldwide rejection and an escalation of tensions.

Historical links between Russia and North Korea

In August 1945, at the end of World War II, the Soviet Union, whose legal heir is the Russian Federation, liberated the north of the Korean peninsula, which had been occupied by Japan since 1910.

Since the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, which ended with an armistice and the de facto separation of the Korean peninsula into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the Republic of Korea (South Korea), Pyongyang has maintained a conflictive relationship with the United States, which participated in that conflict in support of Seoul.

Conversely, North Korea has China, which fought in the war on its behalf, as its most important ally and trading partner.

The end of the Korean War in perspective 7:40

The USSR also supported North Korea in the war, although without directly participating. North Korea and the USSR, both communist states, thus had good relations during the Cold War, which Russia then maintained, although without reaching the close ties between Pyongyang and Beijing.

Especially at the military level, the North Korean Armed Forces operate, like Russia, equipment of Soviet origin or design —which facilitates the transfer of ammunition, if Moscow were indeed at fault—, and were created according to Soviet doctrine.

The countries also share an 18-kilometre border to the north.

nuclear stresses

But not everything has been perfect in the relationship between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea’s clandestine development of nuclear weapons, culminating in 2006 with its first test and a series of tests of nuclear-capable missiles, raised deep concerns in the West, but also in China and Russia.

That same year, the United States presented draft resolution 1695 in the UN Security Council, which condemned missile tests and prohibited the sale of material that could contribute to their development. All 15 members voted in favour, including the 5 permanent members (United States, France, United Kingdom, China and Russia).

Artillery and drones: the role of technology in the Russian war in Ukraine 3:59

And in 2009, Russia — like China — also supported the imposition of sanctions (Resolution 1874) on North Korea in response to its nuclear tests.

current reunion

In the last decade, however, relations between Russia and North Korea became closer again, coinciding with the return to power in 2012 —after the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev— of Vladimir Putin, and the rise of Kim Jong-un in 2011 as leader of North Korea after the death of his father, Kim Jong-il.

A more assertive Russia has been expanding its global presence in those years, participating in the civil war in Syria since 2015, annexing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 – the background of the current conflict – and strengthening ties with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Pyongyang, which at that time was experiencing an escalation of tensions with the United States — a country that also considers North Korea a sponsor of terrorism — and its regional allies, especially Japan and South Korea, due to their development of nuclear weapons, was part of of that Russian assertiveness, and cooperation and diplomatic relations between Pyongyang and Moscow grew.

Russia has Iranian drones 1:38

In March 2015, Russia and North Korea announced the start of a “year of friendship” between the two countries, and in 2019 Kim met Putin for the first time in Vladivostok, near the border.

The dividends of this policy were seen in March of this year, after Russia invaded Ukraine from north, east and south, unleashing Europe’s worst war since 1945. At the time, North Korea was one of only five countries in the world to vote against a UN resolution condemning the war (the others were Russia itself, Belarus, Syria and Eritrea).

In addition, North Korea recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, the two Ukrainian regions whose inhabitants rose up in 2014 with the support of Moscow and where they are currently fighting, after Russia did the same.

And, in the midst of the war, in May the country tested another ballistic missile, which it fired over the Sea of ​​Japan, while Kim Jong-un made clear his intentions to accelerate his nuclear program.