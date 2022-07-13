It is not in circulation, it has a misalignment error and it dates back to 1977. Learn about the bill for which collectors offer fortunes.





How are the 1 dollar bills that are sold for $87 thousand

The US Federal Reserve issued a series of $1 bills in 1977.which they have a misalignment error PCGS 64 PPQ, they are not in circulation and they are considered “rare” by specialists, which is why there are many collectors willing to pay a fortune for them.

A copy of these on Ebay sells for USD 325 (approximately $87,000). However, it is worth clarifying that to know how much money would be paid for these, it is necessary to consult an interested buyer, although they are sold at that value on the aforementioned website.

