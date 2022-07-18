It is increasingly difficult to find one of these copies, but they can be sold for a much higher value than the face value.





It is common for coins or banknotes with errors to become viral from time to time and are sold on different internet pages for a value much higher than the nominal value and this is because there are collectors who can pay fortunes, as in the case of 50 cent coins. Look.







How are the 50 cent coins that are sold for 5 thousand pesos

Although it is no longer as easy to get them as it was a while ago, 50-cent coins can be sold for $4,482 pesos on pages specialized in buying and selling these copieswhile they are also 5 thousand on other platforms.

In this case, the ones for sale are some particular coins since They are some tokens from the Buenos Aires Zoo, more precisely from the Eagle Pavilion, which is very difficult to obtain. However, you can also find several common ones on the internet that are sold for a higher price because they have errors.







Don’t miss a thing I received the latest news of General Interest and more!

It may interest you



