News

How are the 50 cent coins that are sold for $5 thousand pesos

Photo of Zach Zach43 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read




It is increasingly difficult to find one of these copies, but they can be sold for a much higher value than the face value.


50 cents

It is common for coins or banknotes with errors to become viral from time to time and are sold on different internet pages for a value much higher than the nominal value and this is because there are collectors who can pay fortunes, as in the case of 50 cent coins. Look.

How are the 50 cent coins that are sold for 5 thousand pesos

Although it is no longer as easy to get them as it was a while ago, 50-cent coins can be sold for $4,482 pesos on pages specialized in buying and selling these copieswhile they are also 5 thousand on other platforms.

In this case, the ones for sale are some particular coins since They are some tokens from the Buenos Aires Zoo, more precisely from the Eagle Pavilion, which is very difficult to obtain. However, you can also find several common ones on the internet that are sold for a higher price because they have errors.

50 cents

Don’t miss a thing

I received the latest news of General Interest and more!

comment


It may interest you


Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach43 mins ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

“Afghanistan is a much bigger threat to the world today than it was in 2001”: Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Taliban resistance, speaks to the BBC

10 mins ago

President of Ukraine fires the head of security and the prosecutor for cases of treason in their agencies

21 mins ago

3 dead and 2 injured in shopping center

33 mins ago

Concern over Ghana’s first outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus, from the same family as Ebola

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button