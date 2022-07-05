Business

How are the $500 bills with errors that are sold for $12,000

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read




Faulty 500-peso bills came to light. Learn about the banknotes for which collectors offer fortunes.


banknotes

Coin production can often fail and there are collectors who usually pay a lot of money for bills that have errors. This is the case with some copies of $500 that are in circulation and for which they are offered for $12,000.

How are the $500 bills with errors that are sold for $12,000

While collectors generally choose old bills or those that are known to be out of circulation soon, they may also buy some that come with misprints or misspellings.

An example of the latter is the case of $500 bills from the series of animals, which have an obvious bad cut, in Mercado Libre are sold for just over 12 thousand pesos.

Although the latter are highly coveted in the market, the truth is that to find out how much money would be paid for them, it is necessary to consult an interested buyer, although they are sold at that value on the aforementioned website.

500 pesos bill with error
500 pesos bill with error

Don’t miss a thing

I received the latest news of General Interest and more!

comment


It may interest you


Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Related Articles

Venezuela doubles its oil exports, but reduces its deliveries to Cuba

2 hours ago

New “recalls” of vehicles for security reasons – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

3 hours ago

Oil price plummets

3 hours ago

Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens day down

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button