How are the infections in countries with the lockdown for the unvaccinated

With the fourth wave of the pandemic that shows no signs of subsiding, favored by the high contagiousness of the Omicron variant, European governments are maintaining the strict line while focusing on the vaccination campaign with third doses. The contagion index has been on the rise for a few days in all the states of the old continent, even if the new mutation appears to be less dangerous and deadly than other variants of Sars-CoV-2, less likely to infect and damage the lungs ( according to the still preliminary results of six different studies, which we talked about here).

However, some countries seem to have succeeded in reversing the wave of new cases. They are the ones who in recent weeks have introduced severe restrictions on the unvaccinated population: Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Let the numbers do the talking.

Infections in Germany after the restrictions

In Germany, on 2 December the then government of Angela Merkel decided that only those vaccinated and cured of covid can access bars, restaurants, cinemas, cultural events, museums and non-essential shops. It is in fact a semi lockdown for the unvaccinated, who can only go to work, to the supermarket and to the pharmacy, according to the 2G rule, or “geimpft or genesen” (vaccinated or cured). New restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus came into effect on December 28, with rules banning vaccinated or covid-cured people from organizing private indoor or outdoor parties and gatherings with more than ten people (the limit drops to two in in case of unvaccinated people).

How did it go? Overall, Germany has made progress in containing the epidemic in this new phase compared to a few weeks ago. After a peak of new positive cases between the end of November and the beginning of December, in the period of time between 2 December and 26 of the same month the daily infections went from almost 74 thousand to 10,100. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the weekly incidence reached 220.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants on 26 December, compared to 242.9 on 25 December and 315.4 the previous week.

How is the epidemic in Austria going after the lockdown

Austria also introduced a kind of new national lockdown which was in effect from November 22 to December 12. The result was a drop in the weekly incidence, from over 1,100 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants to less than 300. At the end of November the country had recorded a maximum peak of 15,365 new infections, while from 1 to 3 January 2022 the average was just over three thousand cases a day.

From Monday 20 December only those who have already received the third dose of the vaccine can enter Austria without restrictions. Not only that, because starting from 27 December all catering establishments close at 22. And from 1 February 2022, Austria will become the first state of the European Union to impose the generalized vaccination obligation, which will last for two years and will provide for fines of up to 3,600 euros for offenders.

And the numbers in Holland

As in Austria and Germany, the lockdown was also introduced in the Netherlands at the end of November. Despite the country’s 85% vaccinated population, bars, cinemas, restaurants and museums have closed, with schools on vacation until January 9. Then, from last December 19th, further restrictions were imposed to curb the rapid spread of Omicron, closing schools for three weeks (they will reopen on January 10th) and all non-essential shops, cultural and entertainment venues until January 14th.

Two months ago, the Netherlands recorded an average of 20,000 cases per day. On 20 December, about a month after the return of the restrictions, the infections increased to 12 thousand. On January 3, about 14,623 people tested positive compared to 11,440 a week earlier, with the average rate of infection then rising again for the sixth consecutive day.

How far is the red zone?