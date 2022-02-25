How are the keys after Cruz Azul’s victory?

The Machine eliminated the Forge and we present you how the quarterfinal clashes are in the ‘Concachampions’

Blue Cross was added to the list of Mexican clubs classified to the quarter finals of the CONCACAF Champions League after winning the series against the whole of the Forge of Canada, so, together with Cougars and Lionwill have the opportunity to seek a place in the semifinal of the most important Central American competition at the club level.

Against this background, at ESPN we present to you what will be the clashes from quarter finals on the Concacaf Champions League:

Cruz Azul vs CF Montreal

The sky-blue team took advantage of the venue at the end of the series to win against Forge from Canada, so with this result they will have to face the Impact of CF Montréal from Canada, who obtained their pass to the quarter finals after turning the series around and beating Santos Laguna’s team 3-1, an elimination that led to the dismissal of Pedro Caixinha.

Leon vs. Seattle

The emerald painting obtained its pass to quarter finals by beating Guastatoya of Guatemala 3-0 in the series and will face the Seattle Sounders of the United States, who beat Motagua of Honduras by a landslide, in a match that was played this Thursday, with a goal of 5 goals to 0.

Quarterfinal keys in the Concacaf Champions League. ESPN

Cougars vs. New England Revolution

The university team got its pass to the quarter finals after beating Saprissa from Costa Rica 6-3, while the New England Revolution squad advanced to the next phase by eliminating the Cavaly from Trinidad and Tobago, after the squad did not get visas to travel to the United States, which is why the North American team advanced directly.

Communications vs. New York City FC

In the round of 16, the Guatemalan Communications team won 4-3 in a penalty shootout against the Colorado Rapids of the United States, after equalizing 1-1 in the series, while the New York City team thrashed 6- 0 to the Santos de Guápiles team from Costa Rica, to advance to the next phase.

The duels of quarter finals They will be played from March 8 to 10 for the first legs, while the second leg will take place from March 15 to 17.