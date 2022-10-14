How are the protein bars created by Jennifer Aniston

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston feels and looks splendid. That is why the Friends actress has become a benchmark for many women who take her as an example of vitality and how it is possible to lead a healthy life. And in this goal of sharing with her millions of followers around the world the importance of carrying out a well-being routine, she launched a collection of protein bars together with Vital Proteins.

“I have spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new collection of bars, helping to select the ingredients and flavors that I love. I can’t wait for people to try them,” he said. Jennifer Aniston at launch time.

Jennifer Aniston bars come in three flavors: Peanut Butter Fudge, Cold Brew Coffee, and Dark Chocolate Coconut.

What was it that made the actress get into the business of protein bars? Aniston is a great consumer of this type of bars, but none of those on the market could fully satisfy her. And just as it happened with her beauty line for hair, in this case she was directly involved in the elaboration and testing of what would be her line of protein bars.

The protein bars of Jennifer Aniston they have 200 calories each, plus protein and collagen. The bars they have 14 grams of protein, contain less than 1 gram of sugar and are made without gluten or soy. They come in three flavors: Peanut Butter Fudge, Cold Brew Coffee, and Dark Chocolate Coconut. From the firm they ensure that each of the bars of Jennifer Aniston is inspired by the ingredients he adds to his shakes, like maca and maqui berry in the Peanut Butter Fudge, maca and cordyceps in the Cold Brew Coffee, and reishi and lion’s mane in the Dark Chocolate Coconut. These premium ingredients are a true innovation in the preparation of bars.

Jennifer Anniston and her facet as a businesswoman

It’s not the first time Jennifer Aniston She decides to get directly involved in the development of a product for which she is the face and responsible. In 2021 she decided to embark on the adventure of having her own line of cosmetics, which she called Lolavie, and of course her hair was the first point she got to work on. The objective?: To achieve a product that allows women to obtain extra moisturizing, frizz-free, untangled and soft hair.

The actress took advantage of the quarantine to try different formulas while she was locked up in her house. “The pandemic has allowed me to leave my hair natural, without dyeing it and, although my gray hair does not make me particularly happy, I had time to work with my own hair and experiment with different samples that we had been working on,” he confessed in an interview. in Vogue.

Jennifer Aniston is committed to bringing her own products to the market.

Jennifer Aniston He was in all the details of the campaign, in front of and behind the cameras. “This project has been in the works for a long time and I am very excited. So much hard work from our amazing team to make this line, and we’re so proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff… we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, gluten-free, vegan…and of course CRUELTY-FREE , because we love our animals” wrote the actress at the time of launch.