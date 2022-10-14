Entertainment

How are the protein bars created by Jennifer Aniston

At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston feels and looks splendid. That is why the Friends actress has become a benchmark for many women who take her as an example of vitality and how it is possible to lead a healthy life. And in this goal of sharing with her millions of followers around the world the importance of carrying out a well-being routine, she launched a collection of protein bars together with Vital Proteins.

“I have spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new collection of bars, helping to select the ingredients and flavors that I love. I can’t wait for people to try them,” he said. Jennifer Aniston at launch time.

