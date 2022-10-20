News

How are the Upper del Canelo Álvarez stores in Guadalajara? Halftime

Mexico City /

Recently the stores of convenience of Canelo Alvarez they became a sensation on social networks, since after they opened in Guadalajara last August, some citizens have come to them to see what they offer. Some users like @paocastilloficial even took on the task of documenting their experience inside Upper by Canelo.

The user shared a video on TikTok, where she showed some of the differences that the pugilist’s convenience store has with others like Oxxo or 7-Eleven.

Technology is present in Upper

The aspects that differentiate Upper from its competition is that it has a image plus minimalistwhile making use of the technology for to ease Some serviceslike the cafeteria, where there are machines with intuitive systems that offer you a wide range of drinks.

Also, in the establishment offers and else advertisements of the store can be seen at screens and not in cardboard, as happens in other places.

Another outstanding aspect is that in Upper you can also find sections What hardware store either organic productsas well as the classic drinks, snacks and cold meats.

Where are the Canelo Álvarez stores located?

Currently there are only 30 stores Upper on the Guadalajara Metropolitan AreaHowever, it is expected that soon these establishments will reach more cities in the Mexican Republic.

