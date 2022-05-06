“How are you doing?”, A very reassuring medical program – Corriere.it

Conducted by Laura Pozzi, the program deals with health and medical issues, inviting doctors and specialists to their offices. There is talk of diseases but also of prevention and therapeutic novelties

As Alberto Arbasino suggested, every now and then a trip to Chiasso is good for you. My Chiasso is there RSI, the Swiss TV of Italian language. If you don’t get it directly on your TV, you can always go on the site and choose some program. Almost by chance I ended up on a medical program because the presentation claimed this: le cardiovascular diseases I’m there leading cause of death in women, yet in the collective imagination, it is men who have a heart attack. True. In the opening interviews, some men claimed, in Ticino dialect, that they had never heard of a woman who died of a heart attack. After the premise, I’m talking about “How are you?”a program by Leila Galfetti, Riccardo Silvestri and Chris Guidotti, now proposed in a shorter size and divided into topics.

As a rule, the program conducted by Laura Pozzi tackles health and medical issues by inviting doctors and specialists to the office. We talk about illnesses but also of prevention and of therapeutic noveltyAnd. It was from the days of “Check-up” by Biagio Agnes that I did not watch a medical program. The reason? Like many viewers, I am convinced that they are talking about me, that symptoms they are describing are just the ones I tried the night before. There’s nothing to do, the devotees of these programs are a people of hypochondriacsof imaginary patients, of people anxious for their own health, eager for information and reassurance. Because of this the medical is one of the most popular genres of seriality. “How are you?” is, in fact, very reassuring: the doctors in charge of the Lugano Cardiocentro, it is appropriate to say, use heartening words. There is a phrase that struck me very much: “Women they pay more importance to her husband’s illnesses And of the children and not they think about healing themselves

“. Perhaps this is why we are only talking about male heart attacks.