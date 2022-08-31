‘How are you going to say that? You’re crazy?’ The scolding of a Cuban official for ‘talking more than necessary’

Beatriz Johnson Urrutia, governor of Santiago de Cuba, rebuked an official in the middle of a live television program who offered explanations of the bread crisis in the province. Unaware that she was being heard, Johnson Urrutia told Elizabeth Perera Serrano, deputy director of the Provincial Food Company, “How are you going to say that? Are you crazy?”.

Perera Serrano said in the edition of last Saturday, August 26, Santiago todayfrom the Teleturquino channel, that there was not enough flour coverage to guarantee bread production.

“In the case of flour, which is the fundamental raw material, and the one with the highest incidence, we are at the provincial level at 0.5.” I mean, in Santiago de Cuba they are working with the flour that is delivered daily.

Juan Carlos Rosell Sarrabeitía, coordinator of programs and objectives of the Provincial Government, was in charge of explaining that every day the delivery of the flour with which the next day’s bread is made is made.

On the show’s YouTube channel Santiago Today the August 26 edition with the “blunder” is not available. The journalist Norges Rodríguez captured the moments of the controversy and shared them on his social networks.

The daily production and distribution of rationed bread in Santiago de Cuba is affected not only due to the lack of basic raw material such as flour, but also due to blackouts.

In the capital city there is a considerable delay in the delivery of food to the population. The availability of flour only allows production for half a day, which represents a high deficit and prevents guaranteeing the timely sale of bread.

Faced with rumors among the population and concerns from entrepreneurs, the authorities have denied that the prohibit individuals from selling products made with wheat flour due to the shortage of the product in Cuba.

“In recent months, the difficulties in importing wheatwhich has affected the availability of this product,” said the Ministry of Domestic Trade (MINCIN) in a statement on August 23.

As usual, the MINCIN blamed the situation on the “strengthening” of the US embargo and “the current international logistics crisis, in addition to” the country’s financial limitations.”