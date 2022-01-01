how are you, he told me… ”- SOS Fanta

Yesterday the official exclusion of Victor Osimhen from the African Cup. The Napoli striker has not been called up by Nigeria due to the after-effects of the fracture in his face remedied last November 21 against Inter and the positivity to Covid-19. Today comes new details regarding this failure to convene with Augustine Eguavoen, Interim coach of Nigeria, who spoke to NFF TV he confessed that it was Osimhen himself who asked not to be summoned.

“It is a pity – he said – that he will not be in Africa Cup of Nations. He practically begged us and I can understand the reasons. We’ve been trying for hours. When we spoke, he was disappointed. He told me: ‘You must understand that I am not well. I don’t want to go to the Africa Cup and not give 100%‘. I gave him a few hours to think about it but when I called him back the situation hadn’t changed. He would have had to make assessments regarding his injury around 4 or 5 January to get clearance to take the field. And with that type of injury, the boy’s health has to be taken into account. It’s a bad blow, we talked on three or four different occasions before we reached an agreement. In the end we said to ourselves that it’s okay, there’s always another day ”.

