How armed gangs turned Haiti’s capital into a ghost town

  Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince & Efrem Gebreab in London
  BBCNews

Pastor Samuel Lucien recalls that the mass of last Sunday, July 24, when about 400 parishioners took part in the ceremony at the Assembly of God Catholic Church in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, passed with the normality of any Sunday mass. .

Until, around noon, a group of armed and hooded men entered the church and murdered police inspector Réginald Laleau.

The 45-year-old led a police unit that regularly patrolled territory controlled by one of the city’s most feared gangs, the 400 Mawozo.

“I tried to protect myself, but there were too many bullets. I had never seen anything like it in my life. It was like a war zone,” recalls Lucien.

