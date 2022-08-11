How armed gangs turned Haiti’s capital into a ghost town

Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince & Efrem Gebreab in London

Pastor Samuel Lucien recalls that the mass of last Sunday, July 24, when about 400 parishioners took part in the ceremony at the Assembly of God Catholic Church in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, passed with the normality of any Sunday mass. .

Until, around noon, a group of armed and hooded men entered the church and murdered police inspector Réginald Laleau.

The 45-year-old led a police unit that regularly patrolled territory controlled by one of the city’s most feared gangs, the 400 Mawozo.

“I tried to protect myself, but there were too many bullets. I had never seen anything like it in my life. It was like a war zone,” recalls Lucien.

Then the armed men left the church, but they took Laleau’s body with them.

That same day, a video published by the leader of the 400 Mawozo next to Laleau’s tortured body was released, in which he threatened the other members of the police patrol.

This is one of the main events that marked Port-au-Prince in blood during the month of July, in which dozens of people died in ferocious acts of violence whose main actors have been the gangs that control vast territories of the Haitian capital.

The BBC spoke with different actors in a conflict that has turned Haiti into an “urban battlefield.”

Outnumbered in men and weapons

Even before the explicit video of the 400 Mawozo, the police already knew that they had become a target of attack.

“It hurts how they treat the police, how they are killing them,” says Lionel Lazarre, head of the Haitian Police Employees Union.

Outnumbered and outgunned by the gangs, police officers, who earn less than $100 a month, demand more help from the state.

“We need more support and more equipment urgently. And we need the government to consider it a priority,” says Lazarre.

While Lazarre insists that the Haitian Police can solve the serious security problem they face, Laleau’s murder is a clear check sign exercised by armed gangs in the country’s capital.

Ghost city

According to several human rights organizations, about 60% of Port-au-Prince is under gang control.

The city, which is similar in size to greater Los Angeles, has been paralyzed by a battle for power and territory between dozens of gangs.

What was once a vibrant city at night now seems like a ghost town: businesses are closed and many residents have left different sectors of Port-au-Prince to avoid the clashes.

In the periphery, large percentages of the population live from day to day, without electricity or access to drinking water.

bloody july

While gang violence has been on the rise since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse at the hands of mercenaries in July 2021, it has reached alarming levels in recent weeks.

This graph shows the main incidents that illustrate the level of violence the country has reached in the last month:

A city ravaged by violence

In this map you can see the struggle for territorial control of the gangs, who are trying to get more and more power.

The gangs are from different backgrounds and have different strategies.

For example, the G9, an alliance made up of nine gangs, controls the city’s main ports and oil terminals, giving it a stranglehold on much of the economy.

It may not be the gang that controls the most territory, but it is arguably the one with the most economic power.

Led by former police officer Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, the G9 is known for hijack trucks that transport merchandise and extort money from the companies that own the seized products.

US officials say “Barbecue” and the G9 were behind a brutal massacre in 2018, in which at least 71 people were killed in the La Saline neighborhood in the capital.

the gang that dominates the largest strip of territory is the 400 Mawozo.

Last year she became famous for kidnapping 17 American missionaries, including children.

The influence of 400 Mawozo is not limited to the capital either. It controls the highway to the Haitian border with the Dominican Republic, as well as access to the north of the country.

Meanwhile, access to southern Haiti is in the hands of 5 Segonn (5 Seconds), a gang that has boasted on social media of taking over entire buses full of passengers leaving Port-au-Prince.

A community in shock

Since Inspector Laleau’s murder, no religious services have been held at the Assembly of God.

Pastor Lucien says the community is still in shock.

“People are still too scared to go to church.”

“Everyone knows the risks, knows that something could happen,” he says. “But we never imagined it would happen in a church, let alone our church.”

“I believe that Haiti must and can change.”