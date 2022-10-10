How augmented reality is used to do brain surgery

In Colombia, a technology is being implemented that maps the patient’s lower body to improve processes.

In Latin America, augmented reality is being used to create a map of the patient’s body and thus perform much more precise surgeries.

“The patient’s lesion can be located as if it were a GPS that draws, among others, the cortico-spinal pathways, where the information that allows the contralateral body to move goes, and allows a better procedure and understanding of the space where the surgery is performed” , assures the doctor Fernando Hakim Daccach, j.head of the Neurosurgery Department of the Santafe Foundationin Bogota Colombia.

Thus, through a microscope ZEISS and augmented reality the three-dimensional image is generated, which is then an important guide in surgery because it allows you to see the specific points that are involved.

This technology is an important advance to enhance the work of surgeons, since it allows to see everything that is needed before the procedure such as a cerebral lobe, nasal cavities, the structure of a vertebra and to explore almost any part of the body.

This becomes a tool that is added to those that are traditionally involved in this type of neurological processes, so it is a complement to other elements such as fluorescein, which is a substance that allows us to see the extent of a tumor in the brain.

“I distinguish the two, but when the tumor is bad, it is identified with neuronavigation and there comes a time when it is believed that everything has been removed, but the truth is, although it is not visible to the naked eye, with fluorescein the remains that still remain that remain from the tumor take on a green color and thus he was able to make a better extraction”, affirms the doctor Hakim.

All this allows the removal of the tumor to be done in a better way and gives the patient a better quality and quantity of life, ensuring more positive results in the long term.

“Now more than ever, our neurosurgeons can better plan the surgical incision and visualize the best route to the tumor, helping to increase surgical confidence and improve postoperative outcomes. This technology offers patients a better recovery time and a more natural surgical process”, assures the doctor.

In this way, surgeons have “a set of tools that reflects the reality of the surgical procedure in its entirety”, relying on technology, specifically augmented reality, and showing another use case for a concept that has evolved in recent years. years.

In America consumption of alcoholic beverages is about 40% higher than the global average. This consumption causes the death of 85,032 people per year. Now, research in Germany has provided data to pay more attention to the effects of alcohol consumption. They found that just one dose of alcohol can already permanently alter the brain by doing experiments on animals.

The study was conducted by a research team from the University of Cologne and the Universities of Mannheim and Heidelberg. They found that even the administration of alcohol alone permanently alters the morphology of neurons. In particular, alcohol influences the structure of synapses and the dynamics of mitochondria.

They set out to discover ethanol-dependent molecular changes. They wanted to know if those changes, in turn, lay the foundation for permanent cellular changes after a single acute ethanol intoxication. “The effects of a single administration of alcohol were examined at the molecular, cellular and behavioral levels”, said scientist Henrike Scholz.

