How bad can Tom Hanks be? | Cinema

This is the best you can get. The gangster who does the dirty work for the Irish mafia. In 2001 Tom Hanks he was exactly in the middle of his professional career. He had gone from the 80s and 90s from romantic comedies and comic films to the two Oscars won and this had completely changed his figure, he was no longer a boy. With Spielberg And Save Private Ryan (1998) the roles of a father opened up before him, the part that perhaps most marked his figure and his perception in the common imagination. America’s Dad would only become one years later, but it all started around this time when Spielberg realizes that he is both a son and a father. He is the father of a platoon, he is the father of Leonardo Dicaprio in search of identity and is a son who wants to keep a promise in The Terminal. In between, tightly sandwiched, there is this role.

The story stems from a graphic novel and stems from Spielberg which acquires the rights to Dreamworks. It was never his intention to shoot it, but they propose it to Sam Mendes that after American Beauty was looking for scripts. On his desk there were several but not exactly exciting (stuff like K-Pax or A Beautiful Mind) and the one entitled Road To Perdition immediately catches his interest. The cast has to be formed. And here comes the fun. Tom Hanks was thin on the set of Cast Away when the graphic novel arrives but he doesn’t even notice it, it’s only later when His Majesty Spielberg puts his hand on his head and with his good-natured smile says: “Maybe it’s better if you read the first treatment. What do you say?” that Hanks he takes it and understands that it must be done.

He deserves a role such as he had never played and never would have chosen again, that of a man who kills people for work, a villain in all respects who, however, has aspects to be Hanks when he is the protagonist of the path of “pseudo” redemption in front of his own child. We can’t really know what Tom Hanks saw in the script, perhaps the simplest explanation is really the truest and he saw the possibility of expanding the spectrum of characters he can play without risking too much. Because Michael Sullivan is indeed a hitman who kills people on behalf of the mafia, but he is also a man that we see as good, he is a piece of bread with a machine gun in his hand and an infallible aim that does nothing but hope that his son will not follow his path.

Putting the two extremes together (a loving father, a decent person and a hitman) is a bit of the actor’s job, trying to make something that we wouldn’t think can live together and thus create a complex character. However, now that 20 years have passed we can safely say: it failed. Michael Sullivan is always very little credible as a gangster, he doesn’t have the caliber of the man everyone fears, and when the rest of the characters are scared just hearing his name, we laugh a little. How funny it is to see that big coat that should make it a little bigger.

And this is especially true when considering the work done on instead Jude Law, the serious villain of the film, who instead comes closer to the comic book roots of the story, with a physicality that flirts with the strange and the unusual, pale and marked, with an impractical haircut and in the end a series of hyperbolic scars that make it monstrous. A kind of ailing and soulless version of Dick Tracy’s deformed mobsters.

Instead Tom Hanks it’s still too much Tom Hanks regardless of his tomhanksaggine, that is, he is still too attached to his role as a father to be an anti-hero. It’s funny when you think that all this effort to embrace a gangster who is really unpleasant in the lead part arrives in theaters when the third season of The Sopranos, in which a character in all respects similar (and at the same time contemporary) loves children very much and tries to educate them when he is not strangling someone. And after all, even that finale with the shot that saves the son would have incredible strength if someone like him did it Tony Soprano, someone who has always embraced his profession.

To this day Tom Hanks still mentions that role when someone asks him why he never plays villain. In fact it is a half truth, it is the usual Tom Hanks disguised quite badly as a villain, with quite poor results. But so be it. That is the limit beyond which America’s Dad does not go, more than that is just not allowed.