How bad is it to put too much oil in the engine?

Lubricating oil is vital to the operation of all internal combustion engine cars. This liquid ensures that all metal parts work smoothly and without any friction that can cause damage to engine parts.

The functions of lubricating oil in the engine are several and all are important. That is why it is very important to do the Oil change at the recommended times and always maintain the recommended level.

It is very important that the engine oil level is at the indicated level and not lower or higher. That’s right, andHigh oil level is also bad and can affect the performance of your vehicle.

What happens with too much oil in an engine

Some people are under the false impression that putting more oil in the engine than necessary will allow its components to lubricate even better.

However, this is not the case because too much oil in the engine can cause the opposite to happen. Instead of fully lubricating the components, the oil will not be able to lubricate them well at all.

When there is too much oil, the rotating crankshaft will cause the air to contact the oil. Once that happens, the oil becomes very foamy as it circulates through the running engine.

There will be many small pockets of air within the oil as it thickens. This will slow down its flow and its ability to circulate through the engine components at the rate necessary to keep it cool.

What’s worse is that the air can contain tiny particles and debris that then make their way into the oil. This means that the oil is now contaminated and will reduce its effectiveness in lubricating the engine.

***

It may interest you:

5 Reasons Your Car Oil Pressure Is High

How feasible it is to drive without the car’s oil cap