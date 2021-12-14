How beauty canons change, Kardashian’s 14 years later

In the mid-2000s the model to follow was rigid and harmful, based on the dogma of thinness: today it’s a little better, but we still don’t need a canon to compare our bodies to.

After 14 years of honorable service, the Kardashian family reality show closes. But how has the canon of female beauty changed in a decade and a half? Also thanks to Kim Kardashian, a model of artificial forms and unattainable perfection has been imposed on us, definitively clearing cosmetic surgery even among the general public – but which at least had the merit of sweeping away the obsession with thinness with which we grew up. in the 2000s.

Today the canon travels on social networks, such as TikTok, and the pressure to join certain models is still very strong – the example to follow is no longer the model on the billboard with the retouched photo, but those who produce online content, perhaps retouching in discreetly their own images. Compared to fifteen years ago the new social networks and the culture of body positive it has at least contributed to creating greater awareness of the risks of an oppressive canon, helping to give a voice even to those who do not recognize themselves in the standards imposed or are not of European origin. But do we really need a canon of beauty to compare our bodies to? (Obviously not.)

(By the way: have you seen the video where Snape sings My Chemical Romance for Christmas? Well, it’s time for your daily dose of nostalgia.)

Support the Submarine Independent News: subscribe to Hello, World! The first week is free



Post Views:

1