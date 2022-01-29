How big are Xbox Studios, Activision and Bethesda? The aspect ratio in a graph

As we all know by now, Microsoft bought Activision for 70 billion, what we could already consider the news of the year. This then leads to the Xbox Game Studios to become even more huge after the acquisition of Bethesda which took place in 2021.

But precisely how big they are the studies under Microsoft? Through a graph published on Reddit we can find out exactly the dimensions of Xbox Game StudiosBethesda and Activision Blizzard, in terms of total employees under contract. From the “pie” emerges a domain in terms of Activision’s size, which covers almost 75% of the chart thanks also to the combo with Blizzard and King, proof of how impressive Microsoft’s latest deal was. Then immediately follow the Xbox Game Studios: among the internal teams the largest turns out to be Mojangclosely followed by 343 Industries.

Finally, Bethesda covers the smallest slice of the chart: her eponymous studio is the largest, followed by ZeniMax Online and from id Software. The graph may not be completely accurate, but it clearly gives an idea of ​​the greatness reached by Microsoft in the gaming field, also remembering that the statistics contain all the individual employees and not just the developers.

A greatness that is also reflected in the general production: it seems that there are over 50 games in development for Xbox, the result of the countless teams under the Microsoft label, which little by little will shape the future of gaming according to the Redmond giant.