how big is the map? The confrontation with Zero Dawn

How vast will the Forbidden West of Horizon Forbidden West be? With the launch of the blockbuster PS4 and PS5 getting closer and closer, we asked the narrative director Benjamin McCaw and to the senior writer Annie Kitain what the greatness and, with it, the longevity of Guerrilla Games’ next sci-fi adventure will be.

The two senior representatives of the internal development team of the PlayStation Studios subsidiary, as easily predictable, did not want to show the side of annoying spoilers but nevertheless offered important clarifications on theForbidden West open world map extension.

According to McCaw, in fact, the dimensions of the Forbidden West and the extent of the adventure will be “substantially comparable to those of the first chapter, perhaps slightly larger but not exaggeratedly larger”. The adjective chosen by the Narrative Director to describe the size of the Forbidden West map and the longevity of the main campaign is not at all coincidental, since it is ideally linked to the statements with which Angie Smets, producer of Guerrilla, revealed in 2018 that he had reduced the size of the original Zero Dawn map because it would have been “overwhelmingly boring to explore”.

Guerrilla’s intention is therefore to relate the extension of the Forbidden West scenario to the contents proposed by the game experience as a whole, thus finding the right compromise for those who want to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of history and who, perhaps, he will want to devote himself mainly to free exploration of the map to hunt for Machines and secrets to reveal.

For a definitive clarification on the dimensions of the open world of the latest Sony exclusive, we just have to wait until the launch of the title, scheduled for the February 18 on PS4 and PlayStation 5. In the meantime, we leave you in the company of our exclusive interview with Guerrilla Games and the many information pitted by the authors of the Dutch software house on Horizon Forbidden West between characters and tribes history.