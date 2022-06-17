How Billie Eilish went from self-produced tracks to stadium gigs

At 20, she is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Billie Eilish will stop in Paris on June 22, the time of a concert of course archi-complete, to defend “Happier than Ever”, her second album of tortured whispers.

Billie Eilish is the star of our time. A global star, since she is both the voice, the music but also the face, the aesthetics, the behavior, the language, the universe. Billie Eilish is only 20 years old but has already risen to such a level of firmament that it is hard to imagine what boat she will be able to sail in the ten, twenty, thirty years to come. come.

On April 16, she became the youngest headliner of the Coachella juggernaut and delivered one of the only good shows at the Californian festival, three years after her first date there. “It’s so strange. I shouldn’t be the headliner of this thing.” she said on stage, looking dumbfounded. She will conclude her concert with a “Thank you, Coachella! Sorry I’m not Beyoncé.” A nod to the two shows given by his colleague in 2018.

A new era

Indeed, Billie Eilish is not Beyoncé. And the difference in proposal between these two “pop” stars, we will say for short, is immense. If Beyoncé has made formal and timed mastery, bombast and success her trademarks in a state of mind of self-made woman that she presents as a feminist empowerment, the young native of LA relies more on authenticity, transparency, awkwardness, in short on humanity as a counter-proposal to the decades of pop stars who wanted to be superhuman.

Billie does not intend to be trapped by the big grinder of an international industry that turns artists into cash machines

As if Billie Eilish were the very sign of a new era for mainstream pop, after decades, too, of giving birth to and encouraging the commodification of singers like Britney Spears, harassed by the paparazzi, mocked by the press, under the tutelage of a crook and manipulative father, who ends up getting away with it after the mobilization of fans determined to free her. Britney is therefore free, and Billie does not intend to let herself be trapped by the big crusher of an international industry which transforms artists into cash machines, even into clever monkeys.

However, Billie Eilish’s numbers are impressive: 49 million monthly listeners on Spotify (just like Lil Nas X; Beyoncé counts her, 33 million, Katy Perry, 45 million, Taylor Swift, 54 million) ; more than a billion views on YouTube for his hit Bad Guy, released in 2019; 102 million followers on Instagram; seven Grammys in total for his two albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) and Happier than Ever (2021), released by Interscope, a subsidiary of Universal; an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the original song of the last james bond, Dying can wait which she signed with her brother Finneas O’Connell; a collection for Nike including a pair of “Air Force 1” sneakers…

Billie Eilish even already has her documentary, which traces her young but solid career, The World’s a Little Blurry, released last year on Apple TV+. More than two hours with a then 17-year-old emo-pop star, from writing her first album in the modest family home of Los Angeles to her international tours.

Let’s remember one thing from this film: the intense presence of the family unit, namely her two actor parents and her brother Finneas, with whom she composes her songs.

A perfect illustration of the current trend towards extimacy, i.e. the representation of one’s intimacy, without one ever really measuring the degree of staging contained in these incursions into one’s bedroom, into one’s kitchen, up close of his procrastination in love. Let’s remember one thing from this film all the same: the intense presence of the family unit, that is to say his two actor parents who encouraged him to sing, again and again, and accompany him today in his career, and his brother Finneas, with whom she composes her pieces, the cornerstone of her career.

Like this scene in the kitchen where Finneas explains to the mother that the Interscope label encourages him to write a hit for his sister’s first album. Enter Billie Eilish, who understands what is going on and explains that she never had the goal of laying a piece “conventional” Where “accessible to the greatest number”, that its expression is one of singularity, like it or not. From there to know if the scene is spontaneous, it is another question…

Refusal of formatting

The fact remains that Billie Eilish has indeed managed – with the precious help of her brother – to write personal pieces that speak to the universal, to transform her adolescent scarifications into an artistic catharsis, to come out of the mental well by the force of her writing and voice, despite his Gilles de la Tourette syndrome which leads to multiple tics.

The gap with the historical model of the pop singer is widening: faced with the “great voices” familiar with the high notes of Celine Dion and Mariah Carey, faced with the sensually insolent affirmation of the voices of Rihanna and Beyoncé, Billie Eilish offers a whisper . A voice that takes root in ASMR to better weave a bond based on a shared fragility with its listener, who has the disturbing impression of being the sole recipient of its musical proposal. Extimacy, when you hold us…

The darkness of his texts and his clips, where a spider comes out of his mouth, where a dark liquid flows from his eyes, is a reflection of his tortured adolescence, which seems to be shared by the greatest number. “Young people are depressed, it’s a scary time,” her mother very aptly explains in the documentary when asked about the darkness that eats her daughter’s music.

She has this ability to express the existential pain by speaking to as many people as possible, to fight for the right to self-determination

A youth born after September 11, having grown up in a world plagued by crises (climatic, migratory, pandemic), fake news, distrust of politics, the violence of images within reach of a smartphone click like the solitude of all-digital. “The loneliest generation embraces Billie Eilish”, titled it New Yorker in 2019.

In a 2021 article dedicated to the descendants of Nirvana, we wrote: “Ultimately, the great heiress of Kurt Cobain is certainly called Billie Eilish.” She, like him, has this ability to tell the existential pain by speaking to the greatest number, to fight for the right to self-determination, to marry first degree and grimaces, to find herself at the top of the pyramid while rejecting the formatting, even if their musical proposals are different, of course, the grunge guitars having given way to electronic pads enhanced with hip-hop beats, to more musical hybridity and daring bets (recordings of brace noises, for example).

The two also offer a sartorial aesthetic that says a certain I don’t care, or at least a refusal to fall into line: to pop stars molded in the Lolita fantasy, Billie Eilish opposes sneakers and sportswear outfits XXL, improbable hair colors (green, gray, blue), extra-long manicured nails that are futuristic, bizarre and disturbing all at the same time. A new image of femininity, or rather an attempt to get out of the stereotypical masculine/feminine binarity by picking here and there to concoct the modern look.

Even if a shoot for vogue in fifties Marilyn Monroe lingerie and the cover of her second album, Happier than Ever, which borrows from classic Hollywood aesthetics, have disconcerted, even annoyed some, who have criticized it for fitting into the mould. It’s not seeing that the tear that rolls down Billie’s cheek on the said cover, just like her lyrics that tackle the pitfalls of fame, contradicts the very title of the album. Billie is quite good at irony and self-mockery, which saves her from all-emo. And as she puts it so well, she remains her only judge.

Rifts and whispers

We seem to know her, Billie, a sulky Californian teenager who nursed her wounds by checking into her room with a brother four years her senior. And yet, something inevitably escapes. It all started with a first song, Ocean Eyes, recorded at the age of 13 and posted on SoundCloud at the end of 2015. A second title, bored, is chosen to appear in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which talks about adolescent suicide. Follow a slew of tracks posted online every Friday, then a first EP, Don’t Smile at Me. We are in 2017, and Billie Eilish is already filming.

How to understand the symbiosis between his spirit and that of this brother as present as serenely posted in his shadow?

But how to explain the meteoric rise of this teenager? Where to find the origin of this voice which whispers and stumbles, if not perhaps in the secrets that we transmit to ourselves, in a low voice, under a duvet, or in the voice messages that we send to the loved one ? How to understand the symbiosis between his spirit and that of this brother as present as serenely posted in his shadow? Could it be that the cries for help and the dark thoughts put down by a 14-year-old girl in her diary led to this nightmarish universe, which tells the existential crisis with what it takes of a sly little smile to not sink? Most likely.

Listening to music also has a lot to do with it. Billie Eilish quotes a number of artists: Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey, The Beatles, Gorillaz, The Strokes… The one who swooned, younger, in front of Justin Bieber (who since the adule) has guest Damon Albarn featuring at Coachella. The pair took over Feel Good Inc. de Gorillaz under the helpless gaze of the assembly, who took a long time to understand who could be this old guy fidgeting next to their idol, some taking him for his father.

Billie Eilish has become the very incarnation of Generation Z, right down to its militant side: she defends the right to abortion, supports Greta Thunberg, campaigns for the NGOs Greenpeace and Fridays for Future, has produced a documentary on the industry agri-food (They’re Trying to Kill Us) and does not hesitate to recount having developed an addiction to online porn from the age of 11, which has “destroys the brain”.

“I never want to become predictable”, she blurted out in an interview. A ready-made phrase that nevertheless takes on a real dimension in her. Billie Eilish O’Connell could well, indeed, escape any predictability.

Happier than Ever (Interscope/Universal). Concert on June 22 in Paris (Accor Arena).