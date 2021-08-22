How Bitcoin can help Nigeria in the economy

Lately Nigeria has become the second largest P2P market in the world for overall volumes of Bitcoin traded.

The country has more than 200 million inhabitants, making it the largest African country from this point of view. Moreover, thanks to its large population, it is also by far the African country with the highest nominal GDP, thanks also to the fact that it is the largest exporter of crude oil in Africa, although not the first for per capita GDP.

Indeed, about 40% of the population, equal to more than 80 million people, lives below the poverty line and the per capita GDP is equal to one fifth compared to that of Equatorial Guinea, for example. Furthermore, it is estimated that the unemployment rate will reach 32.5% this year, and it could go up even more next year.

But the problems didn’t end there. Indeed, on a social level they have literally exploded since last year, due in particular to the Covid-19 pandemic, when several protests were suffocated in blood with the police who literally shot on crowds of peaceful demonstrators.

Therefore a real is in place clash between the authorities and the vast population, although for some months now the country has no longer received news as gruesome as those of the end of 2020.

However, the financial problems had already begun earlier, when, for example, in March 2019 the government had suddenly banned access to foreign currencies, necessary for imports.

The local currency itself, the Nigerian Naira, is in crisis, given that against the US dollar it has lost 23% in the last four years and even 61% in the last eight.

The Bitcoin boom in Nigeria

In light of these data, there is nothing to be surprised if a significant part of the Nigerian population has decided to start using Bitcoin as well, so much so that the country’s government seems to be decidedly concerned about it.

The boom occurred in particular this year, with the P2P trading volumes went from 684 million dollars in December to 2.4 billion in May.

According to a Nigerian trader with a lot of experience, Olumide Adesin, Bitcoin could help the country’s economy, first of all as a risk-on hedge against hyperinflation, but also thanks to the reduction in the cost of cross-border remittances, obtainable for example thanks to Lightning Network, such as in El Salvador.

In such a scenario, cryptocurrencies could help for example those who do not have bank accounts or those who have to carry out numerous international transactions. But unfortunately the Nigerian central bank has banned commercial banks and payment service providers from dealing with cryptocurrencies and this further contributes to exacerbate the ongoing rift between the authorities and the population.

According to the University of Louisville finance professor Anthony Okafor, The recent boom in the cryptocurrency market in Nigeria is particularly due to the loss of value of the local currency, because in an economy plagued by hyperinflation and high unemployment, investing in cryptocurrencies is seen as a means of preserving wages and wealth.

Bitcoin for freedom

However, it might not just be a purely financial issue.

In fact, the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies also allows considerable freedom, in a country where the law is unfavorable, if not contrary, for those who want to freely use money or cryptocurrencies, thus allowing citizens to take those freedoms that otherwise the state is unable to guarantee.

Indeed, perhaps it is even possible to say that thanks to cryptocurrencies, Nigerians can claim rights that they formally do not have, like that of being able to dispose of one’s resources at will, having regard to the law itself, in several cases it forbids them to exercise what would be inviolable constitutional rights in free countries.

Even in India the Constitution protects the right of its citizens to use the forms of money they prefer.

Of course, the constitutions and laws of the different countries are different, but a country that prohibits its citizens from freely choosing which means of payment to use cannot certainly be defined as free.

Indeed, standing for example to the Freedom House index, Nigeria appears to be only a partially free country, with a score below the average (45). India, while also being only partially free, has a score of 67, while the first African country considered truly free, Botswana, has a very dignified 72.

Therefore Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in general, can help Nigerians cope with some financial and economic problems, but they can also grant them greater freedoms and even rights that formally they do not have.