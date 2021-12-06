How Bitcoin prepared for this colossal sell-off

Unfortunately, as it had been clear for some time, something had to happen in the market for cryptocurrencies either in one direction or the other. It must be admitted that the weekend has given particularly negative emotions to investors who have seen the price drop by not a little Bitcoin. Now the crypto queen is stuck, so to speak, at $ 47,689, more or less, after having crossed the safety threshold that many analysts had set at around $ 53,000. But how did Bitcoin prepare for this clearance sale colossal?

The crux in Bitcoin’s data isn’t just the Omicron variant

According to what we have seen in recent months, the prices of Bitcoin were characterized by intense volatility. This, it is clear, has pushed them downhill to the minimum since September. Despite vigorously trying to get up, the cryptocurrency fell nearly 40% from its all-time high of $ 69,000 over the weekend.

Not only that, but this sharp decline, according to many analysts, was prepared for and caused by the spot sale. This thus caused a movement to the discount of prices which, as was to be expected, fueled a long one compression. As a result, the latter therefore generated further losses.

Besides that, also the variant Omicron he made his mark when, on November 26, the announcement caused almost all the markets to collapse. The crucial issue was the concern that emerged that generated a day of “risk off”For the global market, triggering, as previously mentioned, a series of liquidations that did not help Bitcoin prices.

In fact, the attitude that prepared the crypto collapse was not only the presence of strong tensions, but also the so-called “flight to quality“. In other words, the shift of liquidity towards assets that have a low profile of risk. This causes, undoubtedly, strong bearish waves.

But now something is expected from Bitcoin either in one direction or the other. In this case, analysts are divided between bulls and bears. However, there are still many dynamics at play for Bitcoin and the financial markets also linked to the new problems of inflation.

The hope of the investors is that opening news at cryptocurrencies they can re-instill confidence and lead the way and positive energy for an upward trend. For example, like the proposal of several major banks in using Bitcoin as collateral for loans.