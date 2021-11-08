How bitter in the mouth. Two poles and a poor referee stop Napoli

TuttoNapoli.net

A bitter equal. An equal against everything and everyone, Verona, luck and referee. A draw that slows down the run of Napoli between posts and referee errors. A first time at a thousand per hour. A crazy Napoli Verona with the two teams facing each other openly. Verona pushes and also takes the lead and yet Napoli had tried it even at the beginning of the match. Barak overtakes Mario Rui and puts it in the center where there is Simeone who mocked the blue defense with a poisonous touch. Napoli responds strongly, Osimhen and Politano try hard. Napoli is on par, however, with Di Lorenzo, his first half stratospheric, which he receives in the area from Fabian and beats Montipò under the legs. Napoli continues to believe it after the draw but also Verona does not give up. Verona’s best action happens to Barak but Rrhmani saves while Napoli takes the post with Osimhen served by Politano launched at the net. In the final, Ayroldi, poor in his work, does not see a clear foul on Mario Rui and perhaps for a hand in the area. The recovery is strange. Napoli got off to a good start then gave the game a bit to Verona, which went up and conquered the midfield. Napoli tries long starts but Osimhen can’t find the bet. Verona risks passing with a play that Barak does not cross well. Napoli pushes with full force but it is not possible to overcome the Verona wall. The referee lets the game break up and even Spalletti’s changes fail to overturn the match. In the final, the second post says no to Mertens and the two reds seem superfluous to Bessa and Kalinic at the end of the game which do not allow Napoli to strike up a noteworthy action. Thus ends up between the anger of Maradona and the anger of a team that when it sees Verona seems to be less lucid.