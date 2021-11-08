Sports

How bitter in the mouth. Two poles and a poor referee stop Napoli

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

TuttoNapoli.net

© photo by TuttoSalernitana.com

A bitter equal. An equal against everything and everyone, Verona, luck and referee. A draw that slows down the run of Napoli between posts and referee errors. A first time at a thousand per hour. A crazy Napoli Verona with the two teams facing each other openly. Verona pushes and also takes the lead and yet Napoli had tried it even at the beginning of the match. Barak overtakes Mario Rui and puts it in the center where there is Simeone who mocked the blue defense with a poisonous touch. Napoli responds strongly, Osimhen and Politano try hard. Napoli is on par, however, with Di Lorenzo, his first half stratospheric, which he receives in the area from Fabian and beats Montipò under the legs. Napoli continues to believe it after the draw but also Verona does not give up. Verona’s best action happens to Barak but Rrhmani saves while Napoli takes the post with Osimhen served by Politano launched at the net. In the final, Ayroldi, poor in his work, does not see a clear foul on Mario Rui and perhaps for a hand in the area. The recovery is strange. Napoli got off to a good start then gave the game a bit to Verona, which went up and conquered the midfield. Napoli tries long starts but Osimhen can’t find the bet. Verona risks passing with a play that Barak does not cross well. Napoli pushes with full force but it is not possible to overcome the Verona wall. The referee lets the game break up and even Spalletti’s changes fail to overturn the match. In the final, the second post says no to Mertens and the two reds seem superfluous to Bessa and Kalinic at the end of the game which do not allow Napoli to strike up a noteworthy action. Thus ends up between the anger of Maradona and the anger of a team that when it sees Verona seems to be less lucid.

var banner = {"336x40_1":[{"idbanner":"57","width":336,"height":40,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.e-napolistore.it/it/jolisearch?s=burlon","embed":"","img1":"be593655c6d095b7bf711e07f46efac0.gif","partenza":-62169986996,"scadenza":1640991599,"pagine":""}],"150x60":[{"idbanner":"67","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"http://www.bbquattropalazzi.it","embed":"","img1":"1266588835.gif","partenza":1268175600,"scadenza":1638313200,"pagine":""},{"idbanner":"126","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.e-napolistore.it/it/maglie-gara/MAGLIA-NAPOLI-EDIZIONE-SPECIALE-MARADONA-10-2020-2021-32680.html","embed":"","img1":"4ac8c3a77f69c5c93a8136ff588e9559.jpg","partenza":-62169986996,"scadenza":1640991599,"pagine":""},{"idbanner":"173","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.facebook.com/farmacia.santelenaafragola?fref=ts","embed":"","img1":"2328d1ca61020e3ce2c3ebccb65bf2c1.gif","partenza":-62169986996,"scadenza":1640991599,"pagine":""},{"idbanner":"174","width":150,"height":60,"crop":"1","async":"0","uri":"https://www.facebook.com/francescoemilio.borrelli","embed":"","img1":"a0e0a20d962f2a83209c9fdff5d18f1a.jpeg","partenza":-62169986996,"scadenza":1600549200,"pagine":""}]}; var now = Math.round(new Date().getTime() / 1000); var bannerok = new Object(); for (var zona in banner) { bannerok[zona] = new Array(); for (i=0; i < banner[zona].length; i++) { var ok = 1; if (banner[zona][i]['scadenza']>0 && banner[zona][i]['scadenza']<=now) ok = 0; if (banner[zona][i]['partenza']!=0 && banner[zona][i]['partenza']>now) ok = 0; if (typeof azione !== 'undefined' && azione !== null) { if (banner[zona][i]['pagine'] == '!index' && azione == 'index') ok = 0; else if (banner[zona][i]['pagine'] == 'index' && azione != 'index') ok = 0; }

if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]); }

bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()}); } banner = bannerok; var banner_url="https://net-storage.tcccdn.com"; var banner_path="/storage/tuttonapoli.net/banner/" function asyncLoad() { if (azione == 'read' && TCCCookieConsent) { var scripts = [ "https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1", ]; (function(array) { for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) { var elem = document.createElement('script'); elem.type="text/javascript"; elem.async = true; elem.src = array[i]; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s); } })(scripts); } setTCCCookieConsent(); } if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", asyncLoad, false); else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", asyncLoad); else window.onload = asyncLoad; function resizeStickyContainers() { var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName('sticky-fill'); for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null; for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) { var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop; height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight); stickyFill[i].style.height = height+'px'; } } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resizeStickyContainers, false); // layout_headjs function utf8_decode(e){for(var n="",r=0;r

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

LIVE TMW – Juventus, Allegri: “Out Kean and De Sciglio. Vlahovic? Bravo, but we have excellent defenders”

3 days ago

win to go to +10, while Pioli wants to overtake Ancelotti.

8 hours ago

Glacial Ljubicic with the organization for Sinner-Alcaraz on field 1

5 days ago

hot meeting in the hotel where Messi lived

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button