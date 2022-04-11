How Blockchain technology is transforming climate action

The November 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland, urged the world to commit to curbing contributions to carbon emissions. Achieving a net-zero world in less than 30 years is causing many to turn to blockchain technology, buy carbon offsets, and spark renewed interest in carbon capture.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) has identified transparency, clean energy, carbon markets, and climate finance as areas where blockchain technology can accelerate climate action. At the 2017 Paris Summit, the UN Climate Change Secretariat joined a group of multi-stakeholder organizations to establish an open global initiative, the Climate Chain Coalition, noting its early support for blockchain for climate. .

At Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Climate Week, UNEP, the International Association for the Advancement of Innovative Approaches to Global Challenges (IAAI GloCha) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia brought together blockchain stakeholders in the MENA region to shape a common understanding of the technology’s potential to support countries with climate action, which was followed by the Blockchain4Climate networking event. From these discussions, I am going to shed light on how to use blockchain to address climate action.

Green Digital Asset Solutions

Although the digital assets sector has been criticized for its high energy consumption, this accusation is misleading. It is essential to differentiate between cryptocurrencies and the underlying blockchain platforms that are energy efficient and underpin climate initiatives. Few climate initiatives take advantage of cryptocurrencies. Algorand has declared that its blockchain is fully carbon neutral; Kickstarter is building a crowdfunding platform on the Celo blockchain platform, which is carbon negative; and SavePlanetEarth is creating certified Carbon Credit Smart Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on Phantasma, a green blockchain for developers to build their decentralized applications. The game is on, and platforms are transitioning to more sustainable energy and consensus mechanisms. Polkadot has also been highlighted as a climate friendly blockchain.

Renewed interest in carbon information, sequestration and leveraging of voluntary carbon markets has opened the door to green digital asset solutions, which can be tokenized and used as commodities in a market system – for example , green service tokens, a reward for reducing carbon emissions; green asset tokens, tokenized carbon credits or biodiversity offsets; green crypto, scheduled only to be spent on green products; and green security token issuance platforms designed to enable green impact proof reporting.

We are seeing the maturation and proliferation of these types of projects as people innovate for climate action – for example, TreeCoin sells tokenized assets linked to eucalyptus trees and reinvests them in eucalyptus trees in Paraguay. The Carbonland Trust also has a tokenized carbon credit for forest conservation, while the Cambridge Carbon Credit Center seeks to purchase carbon credits to finance nature-based solutions that preserve biodiversity. ClimateCoin incentivizes offsetting carbon emissions by awarding tokens to people who plant trees or reduce CO2 emissions. Carbon Offsets To Alleviate Poverty supports projects that reward farmers who plant and maintain trees on underutilized parts of their land. Evercity is working with GloCha on a green chain solution for COP28, the 28th session scheduled for November 6-17, 2023.

Several projects also focus on tradable carbon credits. The Universal Protocol allows certified projects to convert greenhouse gas reductions into tradable carbon credits. First, NFT-based carbon credits provide carbon credit issuers with access to the blockchain and allow users to track, trade, and burn credits. Additionally, organizations like Evercity and Blockchain Triangle are strong integrated platforms that guide and aggregate carbon initiatives and credits, linking them to investors and financial mechanisms, such as digital green bonds through blockchain-based platforms. The ability to include these voluntary market credits in national reporting under the Paris Agreement is also being addressed through initiatives such as Blockchain for Climate and its Bitmo platform and the Open Earth Foundation and its Nested Climate Accounting for the Paris Global. Stock take.

Smart grid management

Blockchain technology can help improve and manage smart grids in decentralized energy markets and enable reliable and transparent peer-to-peer energy trading. Powerledger allows consumers to buy, sell or trade excess renewable electricity directly with each other. Solstroem focuses on accelerating the energy transition in developing and emerging countries by providing off-grid solar power and geotagged, time-stamped carbon micro-credits that can be purchased by individuals or businesses. UK-based Electron uses smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain to build a smart grid that constantly supplies power. Grid Singularity is a decentralized energy marketplace and energy data exchange platform. TransActive Grid is also a blockchain-based energy marketplace, but it focuses on peer-to-peer local energy trading.

New technologies that significantly reduce manufacturing costs and the mass adoption of mobile phones in developing countries make it possible for solar panels to connect to the blockchain so that consumers can benefit from distributed generation. Azuri Technologies, Zola Electric and Mobisol produce low-cost solar panel solutions for off-grid areas in rural Africa. This smart “pay as you go” system makes solar technology affordable at a fraction of the price of kerosene, allowing households to pay for solar panels, helping them move from rental to asset ownership. This can transform the lives of rural off-grid citizens, making them owners of cutting-edge technology, building a healthier and safer home environment, and supporting additional sustainability initiatives.

NFTs and gamification

NFTs are increasingly being harnessed for climate change, with initiatives ranging from awareness to fundraising; Furthermore, NFTs are used as an immutable record for carbon impact and credits. SavePlanetEarth is launching certified NFTs for carbon credits. First Carbon Corp. is developing NFT-based carbon credits, whose issuers will have access to the blockchain, allowing users to track, trade and burn credits so there is no double counting.

Another use case for NFTs is DigitalArt4Climate, a multi-stakeholder partnership initiative that uses blockchain technology to convert art into digital assets, or NFTs, that can be harvested and traded, unlocking the potential for the mobilization of resources, youth engagement and climate empowerment.

DCarbon founder Adi K. Mishra points out that gamification can also be used to incentivize widespread positive climate action. GreenApes uses gamification to help people understand their carbon footprint, and we can expect to see more games that people can play to win for climate action.

Measurement and information

Blockchain technology will be a fundamental tool for measurement and reporting in combination with artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) with large-scale interconnected databases – for example, weather, water, land – to develop actions for desertification and deforestation and to predict meteorological events and trends. Blockchain smart contracts offer a zero-cost, tamper-proof mechanism to connect positive (or negative) environmental changes or outcomes with financial incentives/disincentives – for example, a measurable CO2 reduction measured by a network based on the IoT of atmosphere monitoring sensors placed around a village can “trigger” the release of crypto to the village based on the observed measurement in the environment.

DAO for climate action

Blockchain technology can create new digital economies that economically unite and align people around a common purpose. It is possible to develop economies that value climate action. IAAI GloCha presented its United Citizens Organization for Climate Empowerment at MENA Climate Week, which will be a flagship initiative at COP28.

In the coming weeks I will delve into each of these opportunities.

