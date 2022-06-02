How Brad Pitt is facing the “battle” custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie

Ads

How is treating. Brad Pitt is focusing on work as he continues his custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Brad has holed up in his house,” says the source of the Oscar winner, 58. “From time to time he enjoys his art studio. … He is busy signing and brainstorming all the time, [and his production company] Plan B always works on things.

Bullet Train star and actress Maleficent, 46, who married in August 2014 after nine years together, were legally declared single in 2019, but are still considering custody details for their six children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

“It is very clear to him that Angie went to great lengths to delay and block the process,” the insider tells us. “All she can do is work with her legal team and file documents while she responds to her statements. Month after month goes by with one piece of bureaucracy after another, endless leaps and arguments between their lawyers without resolution.

Following the couple’s split in September 2016, an altercation over the two’s private jet led to an investigation into Pitt’s child abuse. Two months later, Us confirmed that the Ad Astra actor was licensed by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Shutterstock (2)

In his first interview after the breakup, the Oklahoma native revealed that he was on his way to therapy and even made the decision to get sober.

“I’m really, really happy I’m done with all of this,” she told GQ in May 2017. “I mean, I stopped everything but alcohol when I started a family. But even this last year, you know, things I didn’t have to deal with. I was drinking too much. It just became a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been a year and a half, which is bittersweet, but I have my feelings close at hand again. “

According to the insider, Pitt’s “sober friends”, including Flea and Thomas Houseago, supported him during the custody battle, but “he doesn’t go out and mingle in Los Angeles like he used to” before the pandemic. “Her desire to make a happy face and have fun outside of his comfort zone just ran out.”

She is, however, thrilled to renovate her home in France, which was a major point of contention during her split from Jolie.

“The entire property will be remodeled and refurbished for these fantastic new extensions, such as the recording studio and other features that Brad has personally designed,” explains the source. “He Loves that place and sees it as his spiritual home in many ways. He can be alone or relax with friends “.

In October 2021, actress Wanted sold her stake in Chateau Miraval winery. An insider later told us that Pitt wanted to buy her stock but decided to sell instead.

“It’s part of her life and she had no interest,” the source told Us in February, claiming that Jolie sold her part of the establishment “just to punish him. She did it to hurt him ”.

In the same month, the Seven star sued his ex-wife for allegedly selling her stake behind her back. In court documents obtained by Noi, Pitt also accused the Oscar winner of attempting to make profits that she did not earn and violating their initial agreement to sell their shares only with mutual consent.

