How Burger King changed Robert Downey Jr.’s life forever

In 2003, Robert Downey Jr. drove to a Burger King. His car, as he later declared in an interview with Empire, it was full of “tons of fucking drugs”. Downey had already survived years of extreme drug use, ending up in prison in 1999 and being arrested again four months after his release in November 2000. Over the next few years he had worked hard on his sobriety, but had also had numerous relapses. A further prison sentence could have pushed him permanently into the abyss.

According to Empire, what saved him was that visit to the fast food restaurant: “I have to thank Burger King. I ordered a hamburger and it was really disgusting. I had that in my hand, and this huge sugary drink, and I felt something was going to happen. really terrible “At that point, overwhelmed by this kind of lipid foreboding, Downey Jr. threw all the drugs he had overboard, and from what he said he gave up drugs forever.

Business Insider points out that this episode inspired the beginning of the first Ironman, in which Tony Stark’s first wish, returned to America after his imprisonment, is “an American cheeseburger”. The burger he eats is from Burger King. And as he devours it he changes his life, deciding that Stark Enterprises will stop selling weapons to the army. The parallels between the real story of Robert Downey Jr. and the scene written for Tony Stark are so strong that it is impossible to think that this is a coincidence.

It’s hard to tell if the Burger King folks are happy with this free ad, or pissed off as the burger is described as “disgusting”. After all, the anecdote is ambiguous: why suddenly does the hamburger seem to taste so horrendous? Or perhaps more than the burger is the scene of himself reduced to eating high-calorie fast food in a car full of drugs to disgust him?

The most probable reason is actually much less symbolic and suggestive: it is likely that drugs and substances he had taken interacted with his senses, taste and smell, ruining the flavor of the burger. The National Institute of Drug Abuse lists dry mouth, or xerostomia, as a short-term effect of heroin. Symptoms listed by the American Dental Association include “difficulty chewing, swallowing, tasting or speaking” and “altered taste or intolerance to spicy, salty or acidic foods or drinks”.

Well, even if it were, all is well that ends well.

