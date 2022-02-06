How Calvin Harris became the richest DJ in the world

He is Scottish deejay richest in the world and started his career working in a fish processing factory.

Adam Richard Wilespopularly known as Calvin Harrisin about a decade he managed to reach the top of all DJ of the world. Even in the presence of legends like Steve Aoki, Skrillex or David Guetta, Calvin Harris is still at the top of the list of deejay world cup, as well as having reached an estimated assets of 300 million dollars at the age of 38.

$ 400,000 per concert

With over eight tour sold-out behind, Calvin Harris made over $ 100 million by making people dance to his music and income tour of concerts are on a par with the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna And Justin Bieber. Furthermore, Harris dominated among the DJ residence from Las Vegascollaborating with theHakkasan Group since 2013, where he is paid $ 400,000 per concert.

From 2013 to 2018 it was at the top of the list of Forbes of the DJ highest paid in the world. A surprising rise considering that, in 2012, it didn’t even appear in the Top 10 from Forbes.

In the beginning it was just one of many MySpace accounts

Returning to the beginnings of this dazzling career, Calvin Harris opened her MySpace account in 2006attracting the attention of Sony BMG and of EMI Records. After being signed, he began producing music for Kylie Minogue, Dizzee Rascal And Cheryl. In those days it becomes moderately popular, but only in United Kingdom.

But the turning point arrives in 2020 with his single Feels So Closewhich ranks at number 12 of Billboard. This success opens the doors for him to collaborate with Rihanna, Alessia Cara, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry And Pharell Williams and the creation of singles that invariably reach the top of the music charts. The single Calvin One Kiss with Dua Lipa had 267 million stream worldwide and achieved 2.49 million sales alone United Kingdom.

One of his most successful collaborations came with Rihanna in 2011, when they produced We Found Lovewhich also reached the top spot of Billboard in 25 countries ed made 1 million sales.

At the height of his musical career, Harris is became the face of several advertising campaigns for Coca Cola, Pepsi, Kia Motors And Sol Republic. These sponsorships have earned him roughly $ 3 to $ 4 million per campaign. In 2014, the DJ Scottish became the face of Emporio Armani for the Spring / Summer 2015 and for the line of Watches and Glasses.

From DJ in his spare time to one of the greatest musicians in the world, the road has been long even if traveled in time record. And, along this road, he met the beautiful american model Aarika Wolfhis current life partner.

