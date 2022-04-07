how Camila Cabello snubbed the American duo for the title “Closer”

With 2.7 billion views on YouTube, Closer remains today the biggest success of the Chainsmokers. This title marked a whole decade in the world of electro music. Speaking at the microphone of the podcast of the famous YouTuber Logan Paul, Andrew Taggart, one of the two members of the group, confided in the subject of the creation of this title: “We had the most bizarre career. Every one of our sounds almost didn’t come out. Closer, it is the one that I preferred to write. When we finished doing it, we all asked ourselves the question: but who will be able to sing on that? Camila had just left Fifth Harmony, so we proposed to her and she liked it. It was to become his first solo hit! We love this girl, but actually, it didn’t happen.”

The reason ? The Chainsmokers had planned to present Closer during their visit to the Coachella festival with Camila Cabello on stage. But the latter never showed up. “We only did my part of the sound. But the next day, the reactions on Twitter were absolutely crazy. Everyone was asking us to release it. That’s when we knew this track was going to be something exceptional “explained Andrew Taggart.

Right after Camila Cabello’s retirement, singer Halsey arrived to record the version everyone knows. In the end, this rake was a blessing in disguise.

