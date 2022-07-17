How can I buy on Amazon to send to Cuba? we explain

Do you want to buy on Amazon but it does not have shipments to Cuba? Don’t worry, since Cuban Directory We will explain step by step how you can do it, and you will see that it is very easy for you and your relatives on the island. We explain step by step.

Surely you know that Amazon is the largest online store in the world. This retail giant is present in many countries and makes life incredibly easy for millions of shoppers every day.

With Amazon it is possible to make online purchases of items as diverse as food, cell phones, computers, furniture, transport vehicles or appliances as large as a refrigerator or refrigerator. In short: in the Amazon universe it is possible to find everything, or almost everything you are interested in buying.

However, there are countries like Cuba where Amazon is not present. And this does not necessarily prevent Cubans from benefiting from this online store.

How can I buy on Amazon for Cuba?

Very simple. We explain below. Although Amazon has a worldwide distribution system, in those countries or regions where it does not yet arrive, there are other companies that are dedicated to carrying the items you bought on Amazon. In other words, they are essentially packet forwarders, so to speak.

In the Cuban case, there are websites or agencies based in the United States that take care of bringing your family from Cuba what you want to buy on Amazon. There are several options, but today we will talk about the most popular ones, either because of their security, their cheap rates or faster deliveries.

You may not know that buying from the Amazon store located in the United States has notable advantages over other countries. In North America there is a greater variety of offers and you can buy cheap what you enter parts is somewhat more expensive.

If you are in any country in the world, and you want to buy from Amazon in the United States, just go to its website: amazon.com. This is very important, because to make the shipment to Cuba you cannot manage it from other addresses such as amazon.es, amazon.ca, amazon.it, amazon.com.mx, amazon.de, etc. You must make sure that you are buying from Amazon in the United States.

Let us now see how to have it sent to Cuba in three different ways:

1. Buy on Amazon with Panavana to send to Cuba

Panavana is another very good option, and not in vain since Cuban Directory We have made several articles about the offers of this online store. It is a well-known and reliable website, and in addition to offering you items in high demand, it also gives you the option of sending to Cuba what you are going to buy on Amazon.

It’s very easy, because you also have the option of a virtual locker. You can buy on Amazon directly from here.

Attention, in the payment form of the store, enter your name+ PANAVANA and in the shipping address section (also known as shipping address) you write the address of the virtual mailbox in the United States, that is: 8285 NW 64 ST Suite 8 Miami, Fl, 33166, USA.

When making purchases you will receive in your email the tracking number assigned to your Amazon order. Copy that code and send it to [email protected] so that there are no problems when receiving your purchase in the locker

Then finally Panavana will weigh the package with your purchases, and they will rate it depending on its specificities. This will send you a direct access to the payment section for the collection.

In the case of this company, their rates are as follows:

They charge $10.99 for shipments weighing up to 3 pounds. And for packages of 4 pounds and up, you will have to pay $3.50 per pound. However, a new rate may be assessed depending on the category of the item purchased on Amazon.

Remember that in Panavana you can not only buy on Amazon, but also on eBay, Aliexpress, Adidas, Best Buy, Victoria’s Secret, Walmart and many other stores, and then send the purchases to Cuba.

2. You can buy on Amazon with shipping to Cuba from the Aeroenvio website

We have already talked about the advantages of making the shipment to Cuba by Airmail, since they are characterized by the speed and ease of managing the parcel. In addition, they have really comfortable rates:

If you choose express home delivery, you are charged $12.99 USD per pound, and it only takes 9-14 days.

And if, on the other hand, you choose the shipping option through Aerovaradero, they charge you $5.99 per pound and it takes between one month and 45 days.

With Aeroenvío you have two options:

Buy from Amazon directly and have it delivered to an available virtual locker in Florida, without having to bother personally shipping it to their warehouses Buy from Aeroenvío, as they have a search engine on the website itself that allows you to buy directly from Amazon.

3. Cuballama one of the best options to send from the United States

Have you heard of Cuballama? This company is not only dedicated to managing communications to or from the island, for many years it has provided parcel and shipping services to Cuba. It is well recognized within the United States and it is safe to send with them what you are going to buy on Amazon.

You should only:

Make your purchase on Amazon, and make sure the items arrive at their department stores in the United States

Then Cuballama weighs the products and they will contact you to collect the shipping service to Cuba.

In the case of Cuballama, you would have to receive the Amazon package at your home, among others; and then send it to Cuballama through well-known companies such as UPS, USPS or Fedex, among others.

As always we remind you that Cuban Directory It is not a store, nor does it have links with them. We only want to facilitate your efforts so that you can help your people on the island.

We will be delighted to hear about your experience, and that you also send this article to others like you, who want to help their family in Cuba.