How can I free up space within the WhatsApp app?

WhatsApp: How can I free up space within the app?

Today we will teach you step by step how you can free up space within the WhatsApp app, so if you’re sick of that “not enough space” message, read on.

It should be noted that the file manager allows you to manage the content of the messaging application with ease.

In addition, the step by step to avoid downloading all the photos and videos that are received in the gallery of the mobile.

Until now, WhatsApp has more than two billion users in the world and of course it is one of the most used messaging services.

And that is why it is the application where more information is shared, since it is a virtual space in which not only messages are sent, but also files of all kinds, particularly multimedia such as photos and videos.

However, if the amount of available storage on your device drops to extremely low levels, WhatsApp may not work properly.

If this happens, the platform may display a message asking the user to free up space to continue using the messaging application.

To prevent the storage space from being completely occupied, the built-in file manager can be used on this platform.

By entering there, you will not only see the available space, but you will also have access to a list with the amount of data that has been shared in each chat.

Here are the steps to enter the file manager in WhatsApp:

First of all, you must open the WhatsApp application, click on the three points that are in the upper right margin and go to Settings.

Then you must click on Storage and data / Manage storage, there you will access a list in which the chats are ordered from highest to lowest according to the amount of shared material.

It is possible to go into each conversation and delete all the shared files or just some.

In turn, there is a section where all the items larger than 5 MB appear so that the user can review these heavy items and, if so, want to delete them.

Another alternative to free up space on WhatsApp is to do it from each of the conversations, on the home screen.

You just have to click on the conversation in question, go to the three points that are at the top right and press where it says Group files.

All the shared contents will be seen there, and they can be deleted one by one, another important point, to take care of the device’s storage, is to prevent all the files that arrive via WhatsApp from being downloaded to the cell phone.