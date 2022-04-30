How can I get infected with ransomware? Discover all the shapes

The ransomware we can define it as a type of harmful program that will prevent access to certain parts or files of the infected operating system and will ask us to pay a ransom in order to recover the files. Currently the trend is for the ransom payment to be made with cryptocurrencies because it makes it difficult to track. Normally it is not a good idea to pay it, here are the reasons not to pay a ransomware ransom.

Methods to get infected with ransomware

Cybercriminals are carrying out more and more sophisticated attacks. A very important issue to consider is that they affect both individuals and companies of all sizes. SMEs are often an interesting target because they do not usually have a high cybersecurity budget and are often unprepared. Now let’s take a look at some of the most common ways to get infected with ransomware:

Via trojans on malicious or legitimate websites that have been compromised by cybercriminals. The moment users select any of the ads, they are redirected to another compromised page that infects them with ransomware or other malware.

Through attacks using Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) in which some security breach of the system is exploited or with brute force attacks.

using malicious spam what contains attachments trap in Word or PDF format or also a URL to a harmful web page .

Wearing malvertising It consists of the use of online advertising to infect you with ransomware. When the victim clicks on an ad, the exploit kit scans the system for information about the software, operating system, browser, and more. If the kit discovers a security hole, it tries to install the ransomware.

Via automatic downloads . It is done with what is known as a drive-by download that treats any download that occurs without our knowledge. Cybercriminals make use of drive-by downloads by hosting the harmful content on their own page or injecting it into legitimate websites by exploiting security holes.

By means of the network propagation , now the most modern and sophisticated variants have automatic propagation mechanisms that allow them to infect other computers on the network. This can cause the cessation of activity of an entire company.

The installation of pirated software which in addition to being cracked, can also hide ransomware.

With infected USB drives and laptops. USB sticks can infect a computer and computers on an entire network. This can be deliberate or unintentional.

Tips to avoid being a victim of ransomware

The first thing we have to do is have our operating system with the latest updates installed. To this we have to add that we must have a good antivirus and, if possible, antimalware software. It is also important to have the computer’s firewall activated and to have the rest of the software updated, such as the browser.