How can I know if I have connected with my psychologist?

If you have started go to therapy, you have really taken the most important step to begin to solve all those problems and doubts that are inside you and that you do not know how to manage. This emotional guide can help you get to know yourself better manage your environment in a way that you feel comfortable with.

Connecting with your psychologist is not the most relevant part of therapy, because you are not interested in your therapist being your friend, but rather in helping you effectively. For this reason, the first thing you should assess about your sessions is whether therapy is working for you and we will show you some parameters with which it will be easier for you to assess it.

Signs that your therapy is working

The most valuable factor in connecting with a psychologist is that the therapy begins to have visible results in your life. You can help yourself with these values ​​to detect if your sessions are really helping you, or if you need to change your psychologist because you have not connected with him.

Do you feel better

This concept may seem very obvious, but it is really one of the values ​​that will help us determine if the therapy is really working. Obviously, don’t expect to feel energized right after your session, but rather changes come gradually and with the time.

you feel understood

Psychological therapy will be much more effective if both you and your spiritual guide are clear about where you want to go. Feel you understood by your therapist it is very important to be able to be calm in your sessions and give your best.

There may be times when you start to explore things that you feel are not directly related to your problem, but at those times you should trust your therapistbecause surely there is some reason behind each exercise.

You look forward to your sessions

The desire to solve your problems, it is also a factor that will help you determine if the sessions are really helping you. If you feel that therapy is a time to focus on yourself and talk openly about any topic that worries you, it is that you have been able to connect with your psychologist.

You discover things about yourself

Going to the psychologist is similar to remove the blindfold. In our day to day we are so stressed that we do not take time to think about ourselves, how we really are and what we need. A therapist can help you discover how your mind works inside and that will open your eyes in many aspects of your life.

you start to take care of yourself

When you connect with your psychologist, you feel that you should follow his advice and start taking care of yourself. Some therapists will recommend that you take care of yourself physically, others spiritually, others mentally, etc. Therapy will help you feel more hopeful and optimistic and to acquire control in this stage of your life that you are going through.

Finally, it is important that if you have any questions, you can ask your therapist. If you really feel that you have not been able to connect with your psychologist, try changing professionals, but don’t give up therapybecause it can only do good to your life.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.

Bibliography

Roe, R. (2003). What makes a psychologist competent? Psychologist Papers, 24(86), 1-12.

Harrsch, C. (2005). Identity of the psychologist.





read also

Rachel Saez





read also

Editorial Vidae





read also

Editorial Vidae