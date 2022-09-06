How can I protect myself when there are thunderstorms and lightning?

Between 2006 and 2021, 19 people died in the United States due to lightning strikes while carrying out activities related to boats. Six of those deaths correspond to people who were running jet ski at the moment of impact.

The most recent fatalities reported yesterday off the coast of Salinas, where a 26-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man died after being struck by lightning while running jet skibring that figure to at least 21 through September 2022.

These statistics that are collected by the National Lightning Safety Council show that these types of deaths due to lightning strikes are not isolated events, so the authorities and experts called on people to pay attention to the reports on weather conditions and comply with the recommendations and instructions that are issued to prevent these types of situations.

“It is very important that people who use a boat or who are going to plan to even participate in a beach, a river or a lake, especially the use of jet skis or a boat, one of the number one rules is precisely to be aware of the weather conditions that may exist in an area. manifested kid leashcommissioner of the Emergency Management Bureau, by reiterating to people not to go to the beaches, the sea or bodies of water when the weather conditions are not favorable.

Correa urged people to keep an eye on the bulletins from the National Weather Service, especially if planning a visit to the sea or body of water. During the weekend and this Monday, for example, the weather conditions have remained deteriorated due to the passage of the tropical storm earl north of Puerto Rico.

“Just because this system was off the north coast, northeast of us, didn’t mean that no part of the island was out of the woods. In that sense, these bands cause the weather to change quickly, they are rain bands with winds and strong thunderstorms and lightning”, said the Commissioner.

“Today we have the same behavior, the situation in relation to this system, where we could be receiving the same weather conditions during the afternoon today. In other words, you cannot keep your guard up, the exhortation remains the same”, stressed.

“It is important to alert the entire community so that they know that at the time it is indicated that there may be strong thunderstorms, that there may be gusts of wind, heavy rain, not to expose themselves to potential danger and to remain alert, if indicated. that it should not be put in the water, do the same, do not challenge what is given as instruction”, Correa noted.

Beyond the fatalities due to lightning strikes in boats, jet skis and in the middle of activities in or near bodies of water, statistics show that, Between 2012 and so far in 2022, 249 people have died from lightning strikes in the United States. This year alone, 17 people have died, including the last two reported on the island.

In early August, for example, three people were killed by lightning near the White House in Washington, DC Lightning struck during a sudden summer storm near the statue of the seventh president of the United States Andrew Jackson, which is located in Lafayette Park. At that time, the authorities reported that possibly the deceased and a fourth seriously injured were taking shelter from the rain under some trees.

Locally, the most recent fatality had been reported in September 2017, when a man identified as Roberto Collazo Porrata died after being struck by lightning while fishing off the coast of Juana Díaz. In 2009, another man identified as Antonio Cruz Mangual died while cutting the grass in the patio of his residence in Moca.

the meteorologist Deborah Martorell He reminded the public that the advisable and prudent thing to do when there are thunderstorms and electrical storms is to stay and protect yourself in an interior space or structure with a roof.

“Water is a conductor of electricity and you are at great risk. You can’t be in a pool or on the beach, that’s why it’s very dangerous to be in the water.” he explained, adding that open spaces like soccer fields or golf courses are also dangerous places in the midst of thunderstorms.

“Under a tree is also extremely dangerous, because (lightning) can hit the tree. The lightning will probably fall on the highest point it finds, where it is most attracted to those positive and negative charges. It is very important that the public know how to protect themselves in cases of severe thunderstorms and electrical storms”, Martorell exposed in declarations to The new day.

The expert explained that, even inside a structure such as a house, it is important to stay away from windows and metal objects or electrical appliances. If there is no possibility of protecting yourself inside a structure, one option is the vehicle, with a roof, not an open top.

“Most of these lightning strikes are from cloud to ground, we don’t know where they are going to strike. Yes, it is very likely that they will fall in the highest places. When you are in the water, you have the risk when you are in a boat without a cabin, that you are exposed to the outside, you risk lightning striking where you are”, Martin continued.

In relation to the current season, the meteorologist explained that, in Puerto Rico, the summer is humid and hot, a combination that, in favorable conditions, gives way to the development of downpours and thunderstorms, mostly in the center of the island and in the west. . When a high trough is added to these conditions, which helps the air rise faster, then stronger thunderstorms are generated. “We have seen all this summer how those thunderstorms develop in the afternoons and the National Weather Service issues a special bulletin when we have those strong thunder conditions,” she said.

Meteorology shares its bulletins through social networks and its official page, while various media outlets publish recommendations for the benefit of the public.

“It is very important to stay indoors, in a safe place, but many times people completely ignore it or do not listen when it is talked about, it is not until something happens that they then pay attention and see that it is a reality, that they can be struck by lightning and that it is extremely dangerous”, stressed Martorell.

He also recalled that severe thunderstorms, in addition to lightning and electrical storms, can give way to strong winds, hailstorms and funnel clouds, such as the tornado that caused damage in Arecibo in early May of this year, “which was an event of high trough and humidity”.

“It depends on the citizens, on the boaters, it depends on all of us to protect ourselves, to know how to react, not to wait for someone to tell you that you have to get out of the water, because the risk is high. If you heard the thunder, if there is thunder, go inside, go to a safe place, do not expose yourself to the outside, they cannot underestimate nature”, he reiterated.