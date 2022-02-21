How can I watch the NBA 3-point contest for free?

Getty Images

The best shooters in the NBA will contest the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend.

The contest (second event of All-Star Saturday, which begins at 8 PM ET) will be televised on TNT. But if you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch a 2022 NBA 3-point Contest live stream online:

The preview of the Triple Contest

Bragging rights among shooters are on the line during the always-entertaining 3-point contest on Saturday at All-Star Weekend. Here are the participants:

• CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

• Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

• Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

• Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

• Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

• Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

• Luke Kennard, LA Clippers

• Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Here are the last five 3-point championship champions. None of them will be on the field on Saturday.

• 2021: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

• 2020: Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

• 2019: Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

• 2018: Devin Booker Phoenix Suns

• 2017: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

The Triple Shootout is sponsored by Mountain Dew.

There are two options to score triples that give 3 points. The Dew Zone is located six feet behind the 3-point line. There will be two shots with a green ball, the “Ball of 3”.

One participant making his debut is Nets veteran Patty Mills, who is excited to see how it all goes.

“I’ve never been in this situation before, so I think I’m going to learn as I go. This is just a fun weekend and I’m excited to experience it.”

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is an interesting draw to watch at the event. He has the highest odds of victory.

“I’m going to go out there and try to win,” Towns said. “I look at it like I’m competing against myself, not against my opponent, because I want to make a really good score for my own good.”

