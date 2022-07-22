How can impact the agreement between Ukraine and Russia to export grain?

Lukashenko: War in Ukraine must end to avoid nuclear ‘abyss’ 2:23

(CNN Spanish) — Months after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and while fighting continues in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, delegates from Moscow and Kyiv signed an agreement that will allow the resumption of part of the grain exports from the region, as confirmed by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

The agreement is mediated by Turkey and the United Nations, and delegates from all sides traveled to the Turkish city of Istanbul for its signature after the conclusion of a final round of negotiations.

In a Tweet From Istanbul, the city on the Bosphorus Strait – through which all maritime traffic to and from the Black Sea necessarily passes – Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure and representative of the Ukrainian delegation, said that “unblocking the ports of Ukraine is a great contribution to the world’s food security”.

“I thank the UN and Antonio Guterres personally for supporting the Safe Grain Transport Initiative,” he added.

On the other hand, Russian Defense Minister Serguei Shoigu also traveled to Istanbul to sign the agreement, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“President (of Russia, Valdimir) Putin has said that in the context of the looming food crisis, it is very important to unblock the supply routes to world markets: fertilizers, food and grain,” Peskov said.

While the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Thursday on his Twitter account that the signing was a “first step” to resolve the food crisis.

What is the agreement to export cereals?

The details of the document signed by Ukraine, Russia and Turkey under the auspices of the UN are still unknown, but among some of the provisions discussed during the negotiations, according to Reuters, are the following:

Ukrainian ships will guide the entry and exit of ships loaded with grain through a corridor in mined port waters in the Black Sea;

In total they will be able to move 5 million tons of grains per month;

Russia will agree to a truce as long as shipments are made through three Ukrainian ports, including Odessa, and around any ships affected by the transfer;

Turkey will inspect the ships to allay Russian fears that they may be smuggling weapons, and will set up a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul to act in the event of a conflict;

It is estimated that it could be weeks before the first shipments begin, due to the numerous logistical details that must be sorted out.

According to Peskov, this is a “relatively small amount” of Ukrainian grain covered by the agreement.

“But even so, it is very important that this grain reaches the world markets, and that the indirect restrictions that apply to our merchandise also allow the market to receive additional volumes of fertilizers, grain, etc.”, he added.

Meanwhile Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the chief of staff of the President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, warned that “in case of provocations, (there will be) an immediate military response.”

“No transport escort by Russian ships and no presence of Russian representatives in our ports,” he tweeted on Friday.

Russia and Ukraine in the global grain market

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s largest exporters of cereals, especially wheat and sunflowers, and since the start of the war Ukrainian exports have been severely limited by the conflict, especially since Russia controls the waters of the Black Sea, in whose coast the main Ukrainian ports settle.

Both countries represent a third of world exports of wheat and 60% of those of sunflower oil, and of every 100 food calories sold in the world, 12 come from Russia and Ukraine, according to data from the International Research Institute on Food Policies.

In times of peace, Ukraine exports three quarters of its production, and 90% of these exports take place through ports on the Black Sea, according to information from the European Commission.

The decrease in Ukrainian exports and the global situation caused by the war have impacted global food prices, given that there are some 20 million tons of grains held in Ukraine.

According to June data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), world food prices have risen 17% since the start of the war in February, and 21% in the case of The grains.

Officials in the West have accused Moscow of “militarizing” food supplies, as leaders and experts warned of a catastrophic food crisis as millions of tons of Ukrainian grain could not reach the world market due to the war.

According to the UN, some 49 million people could suffer from hunger as a result of the war, given that between 20% and 30% of agricultural land in Ukraine would have been left without planting or harvesting this year due to the conflict; 50% of the land dedicated to wheat and 40% of that dedicated to rye were under Russian occupation at the time of planting.

Putin, however, has denied these accusations and has argued that Western sanctions are responsible for the food crisis.

“We do not prevent the export of Ukrainian grain. The Ukrainian military has mined access to its ports, no one prevents them from clearing those mines, and we guarantee the safety of grain shipments from there,” Putin said in June, during a meeting with the president. of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, according to Reuters.

Russia has also been accused of stealing already harvested grain from the regions of Ukraine it is occupying, although the Kremlin has repeatedly denied this.

How did you get here?

The most recent round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, under the auspices of the UN, to unlock grain exports had taken place on July 13, while the first efforts began in June.

At the time, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that although the meetings had shown that Russia and Ukraine were willing to talk, there was still “a long way to go” to achieve peace between the two countries.

On Thursday it was reported that the parties had reached an understanding in the negotiations and that they were close to signing an agreement, which finally happened on July 22.

In this regard, the United States had said on July 21 that it welcomed the “agreement in principle” negotiated by the UN and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine, but that its focus will now be on “making Russia comply with the application of this agreement and allow Ukrainian grain to reach world markets.

“Russia has been in this blockade for far too long,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, citing among its reasons that it sought to protect the inhabitants of Ukrainian territories in the east that rose up against Kyiv in 2014, and citing security concerns over Ukraine’s rapprochement with NATO.

Since then, Ukraine has been resisting the invasion and the war continues almost five months after it began, and has been concentrated precisely in the eastern region of Donbas. Although fighting, blockades and shelling have taken place in almost the entire territory of Ukraine.

With information from Ivana Kottasová, Olga Voitovych, Victoria Butenko, Anna Chernova, Gul Tuysuz, Victoria Butenko, Niamh Kennedy, Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood